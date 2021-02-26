5 reasons why this under-the-radar Hyatt is an ideal base for exploring Sedona
If natural beauty is what you’re after, it doesn’t get much better than a trip to Sedona, Arizona.
For as far as the eye can see, majestic red-rock formations converge with evergreen forests. My stop in Sedona was part of an outdoors-focused, multiday road trip (thanks to an amazing Hertz deal) from Las Vegas to El Paso, Texas.
Notably, the area around Sedona had some of the most impressive scenery during my entire Southwest adventure, which included four national parks.
When it comes to accommodations, there are many wellness-focused options in the area. However, there’s only one Hyatt hotel choice in Sedona — and it shouldn’t be overlooked. That property is the Hyatt Residence Club Sedona, Piñon Pointe.
Since becoming a Hyatt loyalist over the past year, I jumped at the opportunity to use World of Hyatt points especially with a variety of ongoing promotions, including a points rebate and double elite night credit (through Feb. 28, 2021).
Here’s why this property may be an ideal base for a Sedona adventure.
You’re in the heart of Sedona
Sedona is a hiker’s and outdoor adventurer’s paradise. But even if that’s not your thing, the Hyatt Residence Club in Sedona is perfectly located for those that just want to admire nature’s beauty from afar.
If you’re in the heart of Sedona, all you have to do is look up to see the deep-red terrain and glorious mountains in the distance. There are truly no “bad” views in town.
And the Hyatt Residence Club is right in the thick of things with views aplenty. The property is located in uptown Sedona, with dozens of shops, restaurants and bars within walking distance. Most of the dining options also offer outdoor seating, although indoor dining was an option during my February visit.
The property is likely one of the best-located hotels in all of Sedona, combining accessibility to the outdoors along with the conveniences of the core dining and retail district.
While the property does not have a restaurant on-site, there are a handful of dining options directly adjacent including a delicious spot for breakfast called Wildflower. I got takeout from there every morning and enjoyed meals on my patio.
The Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village — with boutiques, galleries and cafes — is also walkable from the hotel, about a half-mile away.
The outdoors and national parks are not far away
The natural surroundings in Sedona are what truly make this small town of 10,000 residents stand apart. Within a 10-minute drive of the Hyatt Residence Club are dozens of trails suited for hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking and more — for all skill levels.
Sedona is also one of the best places in the world to see the stars. As a Dark Sky Community — one of only 29 in the world — the city uses low-lumen lighting to ensure there is limited light pollution.
As an aviation geek, I was thrilled to be able to hike around the Sedona Airport on the aptly named Airport Loop Trail. It was just a short 10-minute drive from the Hyatt Residence Club.
Farther afield are some of the nation’s most spectacular national parks and monuments, including the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest National Park.
The one-bedroom unit is massive (if you’re lucky enough to be upgraded)
The one-bedroom unit that I was assigned to was massive with a separate living room, full kitchen, washer and dryer, soaking whirlpool tub, a dining table that could fit six and a large outdoor patio. It’s not a particularly modern room but the decor was what I would call “Southwest rustic.”
These units are perfect for families, couples or small groups. All one- and two-bedroom units also have a pullout sofa in the living room for extra sleeping space.
However, there is a downside to staying at Hyatt Residence Clubs if you have status with World of Hyatt — your status may not be recognized. Technically, Residence Clubs are exempt from honoring elite benefits including perks such as upgraded rooms, late checkout and complimentary breakfast for Globalists.
That’s because Hyatt Residence Clubs operate similarly to timeshares in which members own a fractional portion of the resort.
Well, color me surprised that upon check-in as a Globalist, I was still granted an upgrade from a standard studio that I had originally booked to a one-bedroom unit. You should know that the standard studios are on the very small side at 350 square feet. TPG’s Zach Honig stayed in one back in December and found it cramped and the layout to be strange.
The studio is likely the room you’ll get if using points, a free-night certificate or purchasing the base rate.
Amenities remain open with COVID-19 precautions
The Hyatt Residence Club in Sedona had most of its on-site amenities still available to guests, including the two hot tubs, resort-style pool, outdoor grills and fitness center.
However, during the pandemic, the property is using a reservation-based system to ensure proper spacing and sanitization.
The hot tubs were in high demand (a particular treat after a long hike) but it wasn’t tough to schedule a time slot in advance. Each private party got to use the hot tub for 45 minutes, with 15 minutes slotted for cleaning. I was impressed with the measures that the property took to keep facilities open for guests while keeping COVID-19 precautions top of mind.
It’s a great use of a Hyatt free-night certificate
One of the best perks of the World of Hyatt Credit Card is the annual free-night certificate at a Category 1-4 Hyatt property which you’ll receive every account anniversary. This alone can be worth way more than the card’s $95 annual fee. Plus, you’ll get a second free night after spending $15,000 in a year.
As a Category 4, the Sedona Residence Club is a great use of that certificate. Cash rates in the spring and summer hover around $400 per night, including a $23 resort fee.
If you decide to redeem World of Hyatt points, this should equate to a solid redemption as well. Using the examples here, if you’re using 15,000 points to offset a $392 charge, that comes out to 2.6 cents per point in value. Remember, you don’t have to pay resort fees on award redemptions.
For reference, TPG values a single World of Hyatt point at 1.7 cents, so you’d be coming out ahead.
Bottom line
The Hyatt Residence Club in Sedona is not a full-service property but offers a stellar location, solid redemption value and amenities with appropriate COVID-19 precautions.
And as long as you don’t mind the lack of elite-status benefits (if applicable to you), this Hyatt should be on your list of considerations for a trip to Sedona. For me, it’s not always about taking advantage of elite perks. The Residence Club’s perfectly situated spot in town, spacious one-bedroom (if you happen to be upgraded) and access to a hot tub after a long day of hiking had me sold. Just keep in mind you may be cramped in a standard studio.
Featured photo by Chris Dong/The Points Guy.
