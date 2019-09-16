This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
PROs
Smooth boarding, comfortable seats and strong Wi-Fi throughout the flight.
CONs
Chatty crew in the galley; the seat, while comfy, was definitely showing its age.
A few weeks ago, I got to attend my first TPG reader event as part of the team. The day after that event, held in Chicago, I had to get down to Miami to attend the annual National Association of Black Journalists’ conference. I flew up to Chicago from Miami the day before on an American Airlines 737 in economy (yes, it was a long week), but this was my third time ever sitting in domestic first class, so I was excited to see how it compared to the coach experience.
Thanks to my somewhat disappointing economy flight, I boarded this early-morning flight with zero expectations. I ended up being pleasantly surprised.
In This Post
Booking
We booked this ticket as a revenue ticket for $385 one-way and used The Platinum Card® from American Express to take advantage of the 5x bonus on airfare. In total, we earned 1,925 Membership Rewards points, worth about $39 according to TPG’s current valuations.
It’s entirely possible to find award redemptions on this route, just make sure to select “nonstop only” when searching American’s website. I was able to find MileSAAver award availability for sample dates in November for 25,000 miles, and First AAnytime space from 45,000 to a whopping 75,000 miles.
Ground Experience
Tail
Age
Departure
Duration
My day started with a 5:15 am Uber from my hotel, W Chicago – City Center, to the airport.
I was greeted with a nearly empty airport, and as I didn’t need to check a bag, I headed through security and straight to the gate. It was still early, and while the gate was crowded, it was quiet and orderly.
My gate, K19, was located in Terminal 3. The terminal featured several quick-eat stops like McDonalds and Starbucks, but is also home to American’s Flagship Lounge, located in the crosswalk between gates H6 and K6.
Because I wasn’t a qualifying passenger, I gazed longingly at the entrance before moving on.
After arriving at the gate, I snuck a glimpse of the plane I’d be flying that day; an Airbus A321 delivered to American in April 2017.
Cabin and Seat
Configuration
Width
Pitch
Lavs
The first-class cabin on this aircraft was arranged in a 2-2 configuration with one lavatory at the front of the cabin. As I had the bulkhead seat, I was able to stretch out during the flight comfortably.
Though the seat looked a little worn, it was comfy, and I didn’t feel like I was sinking. The armrest was ample enough for my fellow passenger and me not to feel like we were awkwardly bumping elbows.
And, also because I was in the bulkhead, the IFE screen was mounted on the wall in front of me rather than in a seatback.
It’s not quite as good as having a seatback monitor in front of you, but I was just glad it was there, as the Airbus A321 is another plane type in AA’s fleet that’s undergoing Project Oasis, which will remove all of the personal IFE screens, same as is happening with AA’s Boeing 737-800s.
The dedicated first-class lavatory was well-stocked, though very tight. There were no amenities like you would see on an international business- or first-class flight, but it was kept clean throughout the flight, which I appreciated.
Amenities and IFE
Movies
Live TV
Tailcam
I was greeted at my seat with a blanket wrapped in plastic. AA does not provide pillows to passengers in domestic first class..
As a longtime T-Mobile account holder, I get one free hour of in-flight Wi-Fi, unlimited texting through internet-based messaging services such as iMessage or WhatsApp, picture messaging and T-Mobile Visual Voicemail on any flight that’s equipped with Gogo’s in-flight Wi-Fi service.
Thanks to that, if I can avoid having actually to pay for internet I will. After reaching cruising altitude, I hoped to be able to connect. Unfortunately for me, Gogo wasn’t enabled on this flight.
Because I wanted to text friends to meet up after landing in Miami, I opted to pay for internet which cost $10. I paid using the Barclaycard AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard. Using this card, I can get $25 back as statement credits on inflight Wi-Fi purchases on American Airlines-operated flights, every card anniversary year.
I don’t watch much television on the ground or in the air, but I noticed the passenger beside me struggle to operate the IFE to watch a movie. After fiddling with it for a few minutes, she called the lead flight attendant over to help figure it out. Unfortunately for her, the flight attendant seemed unsure about how it worked as well, and the two spent a few minutes turning the IFE on and off until the movie finally appeared.
The seat did provide both USB and AC power, which is something that definitely should be there, but I appreciated it nevertheless.
Food and Beverage
Comp Meal
Meals for Purchase
Comp Alcohol
After taking my seat, the lead flight attendant came by and took pre-departure drink orders. While I’m not above ordering sparkling wine, I needed to hit the ground running upon returning to Miami immediately, so I opted for orange juice.
The flight attendant returned shortly with my orange juice in a plastic cup.
The juice was exactly what I needed. I was feeling a little dehydrated, so the cold and refreshing juice really hit the spot.
About 45 minutes after takeoff, the flight attendant came by to take breakfast orders. I could choose between oatmeal or eggs Benedict. I was starving, and remembering my breakfast experience on the flight to Chicago, also wary. I ended up choosing the oatmeal which came with a refreshing fruit platter, and I drank water with it.
The oatmeal was bland without the brown sugar, but after topping it off with the raisins and shaved coconut and brown sugar, I was pleased. It was thick, which is how I prefer my oatmeal, as opposed to runny.
Midway through the meal, the flight attendant came by with warm croissants in a basket, and just before landing, first-class passengers were given mints along with a “thank you” for flying AA.
Service
The crew provided good service, but were a little too loud on this early-morning flight.
Shortly after takeoff, I was given a refreshing hot towel which helped wake me up from my early rising.
While meal service was prompt and the cabin crew was attentive to the needs of the passengers, there was a lot of chatter from the flight attendants in the galley.
Usually, this is something I wouldn’t mind, but as it was such an early flight, I would have preferred light chatter or none at all.
Just before takeoff, the captain came on the intercom with (what he thought) was a funny reminder to keep seatbelts fastened because several passengers apparently hit their heads on a flight a few weeks before.
Overall Impression
I found the overall product to be just about average. Not perfect, not great, but good.
While the flight attendants were chatty and the captain liked to make jokes, the service more than made up for it. The plane was fairly new and the seat and legroom were more than enough for my 5’8” frame. The first-class cabin was completely full, but I felt well taken care of, and I definitely wouldn’t mind giving domestic first class on American another go.
All photos by the author.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.