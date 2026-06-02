A new Wyndham Rewards promotion is now seriously making me consider booking one or two stays with the program this summer.

With this new promotion, you must register and then book your qualifying stay(s) by Sept. 3. That's right: Wyndham says stays booked before you register for the promotion won't count. If you complete your qualifying stay(s) by Sept. 30, you'll earn as follows:

7,500 points for a stay of two consecutive nights

12,500 points for a stay of three consecutive nights

15,000 points for a stay of four or more consecutive nights

The base promotion is capped at 15,000 bonus points total. You'll earn the full 15,000-point base bonus after either one stay of four or more nights or two stays of at least two nights each.

Related: Wells Fargo Rewards adds Wyndham Rewards as a transfer partner

The Mining Exchange, a Registry Collection Hotel. WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

But the promotion is even more lucrative if you are a Wyndham Rewards Insider member when you complete your stay or use the Wyndham Rewards Debit Card or any of the Wyndham Rewards credit cards to pay for your stay. That's because these members are eligible to earn 7,500 additional bonus points after a single stay of at least two consecutive nights.

You can usually only earn the 7,500 additional bonus points once. However, members who are both Wyndham Rewards Insider members and Wyndham Rewards credit card holders can earn 7,500 additional bonus points twice. As such, Wyndham Rewards members who are both Insider members and Wyndham Rewards credit card holders can earn up to 30,000 bonus points total from this promotion.

Since the promotion has several stacking opportunities, here's a quick look at how many bonus points you could earn under different scenarios:

Bonus points you'll earn as: One qualifying stay of two consecutive nights One qualifying stay of three consecutive nights One qualifying stay of four or more consecutive nights Two qualifying stays of two consecutive nights each A registered member who is not a credit card holder, debit card member or Insider member 7,500 12,500 15,000 15,000 A registered member who is a credit card holder, debit card member or an Insider member (but not both a credit card holder and an Insider member) 15,000 20,000 22,500 22,500 A registered member who is both a credit card member and an Insider member 22,500 27,500 30,000 30,000

Keep in mind that qualifying stays are those booked directly with Wyndham, excluding stays at Caesars Entertainment properties, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals. Additionally, stays booked with points (including points and cash stays) aren't eligible. Check the program terms for more information on qualifying stays to ensure your stays will count.

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Assuming you complete one or two qualifying stays, the promotion bonus points should post within four weeks of when you complete your stay. However, bonus points related to using your debit or credit card to pay for your qualifying stay may not post until eight weeks after you complete your stay.

As a Wyndham Rewards cardholder, I could earn 15,000 bonus points after just one qualifying stay of two consecutive nights. If I were looking for one of the least expensive options that fit with my upcoming summer travel, I could book two consecutive nights at the Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket for $92.72.

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At $92.72 total for two nights, I'd effectively earn bonus points worth about $105 based on TPG's June 2026 valuations — before accounting for the regular points I'd earn from the stay and my Wyndham Rewards card spending.

You'll face higher rates in most destinations. But promotions that can generate up to 30,000 bonus Wyndham Rewards points from just one or two short stays don't come around often. If you have any paid hotel stays planned before the end of September, it's worth registering now and seeing whether a Wyndham property fits your travel plans.

Related: Best hotel rewards programs in the world: Which one is right for you?