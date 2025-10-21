Hotel credit cards are usually the quickest way to elite status, higher earning rates and discounts. And while the Wyndham Rewards cards can definitely be worth having in your wallet, it may also be worth considering signing up for the new Wyndham Rewards Insider subscription that launched Oct. 21.

Wyndham Rewards Insider is a new membership program that costs $95 per year. However, new subscribers get 14 months for the price of 12, plus a 7,500-point bonus, through the end of 2025. Based on TPG's October 2025 valuations, 7,500 Wyndham points are worth $82.50. So, if you sign up in 2025, you can try out 14 months of Wyndham Rewards Insider for an effective cost of just $12.50.

Several other hotel loyalty programs offer memberships you can buy, such as IHG's InterContinental Ambassador and the Accor+ Ibis and Voyager plans. FoundersCard is another popular membership card. But Wyndham Rewards Insider is a different type of membership that offers both travel and entertainment benefits.

Wyndham Rewards perks

Wyndham Rewards Insiders enjoy the following Wyndham-related perks:

Savings of 10% or more off standard rates on qualified stays at over 8,000 hotels

Wyndham Rewards Gold status

The ability to earn 50% more elite bonus points on stays

Wyndham Rewards members generally earn 10 points per dollar spent on room rates, with Gold members getting 10% more points, Platinum members getting 15% more points and Diamond members getting 20% more points. However, Gold members who subscribe to Wyndham Rewards Insider will get 15% bonus points, Platinum members who subscribe will get 23% bonus points and Diamond members who subscribe will get 30% bonus points.

So, if you have a room rate of $200 and are a Diamond member who subscribes to Wyndham Rewards Insider, you would earn 2,000 base points plus 600 bonus points. In comparison, a Diamond member who isn't subscribed to Wyndham Rewards Insider would earn 2,000 base points plus 400 bonus points.

Other travel and entertainment perks

The entertainment advantages of the Wyndham Rewards Insider membership are worth looking at, too. Members can earn and redeem Wyndham points with Ticketmaster. Members can also enjoy white-glove concierge services, with access to high-demand concerts, VIP experiences and ticket savings at select theme parks and aquariums, including Walt Disney World Resort and SeaWorld Orlando.

Plus, Wyndham Rewards Insider members also have access to these travel savings when booking through wyndhamrewardsinsider.com:

Up to 5% off domestic flights

Up to 15% off international flights

10% or more off car rentals

Up to 30% off cruises

Up to 15% off tours, activities, car transfers and limo services

You'll earn 1 Wyndham Rewards point per dollar spent on most bookings through Wyndham Rewards Insider. However, you'll earn 10 points per dollar spent on hotel stays, tours and activities and 2 points per dollar spent on qualified Ticketmaster purchases (up to 50,000 points annually). If you decide to redeem Wyndham points with Ticketmaster, you'll usually get a redemption rate of 0.248 cents per point, although a Wyndham Rewards spokesperson told TPG by email that the program may offer elevated redemption rates for some events.

Bottom line

Determining how much value a Wyndham Rewards Insider membership will provide is difficult until you sign up and try it. However, since you can get a 14-month subscription plus 7,500 points for the $95 membership fee if you sign up before the end of the year, now is a good time to try it out. Remember, though, that the subscription will auto-renew annually unless you cancel online or via phone at least one day before your renewal date.

