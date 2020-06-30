Wyndham cuts elite-qualifying requirements, launches new promotion for 2,000 points per stay
The Wyndham Rewards program announced a temporary change to its elite status program and a new summer promotion on June 30. On the elite status side, the hotel group is cutting elite-qualifying requirements by 40% for the rest of the year, while the new promo will allow you to earn bonus points on upcoming stays. This announcement comes after the hotel group announced that it would extend all existing Wyndham Rewards elite status through 2021 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Here’s what you need to know.
New elite requirements
As of today, Wyndham Rewards members can earn (or upgrade to a higher level of) elite status by meeting the following, reduced requirements:
- Gold: Three qualifying nights
- Platinum: Nine qualifying nights
- Diamond: 24 qualifying nights
Further, all new and existing 2020 stays will count towards these relaxed requirements. This means you may already have earned elite status under these new requirements if you’ve already stayed at Wyndham properties this year — and a spokesperson has indicated that most accounts should be updated today (though some may take through the end of the week).
Of course, since existing elites have their status locked up through 2021, this reduction in requirements is targeted for those looking to earn status for the first time or upgrade to a higher tier.
Wyndham Rewards status has some interesting benefits too. At the Diamond level, you’re eligible for suite upgrades, rental car benefits and a welcome amenity. This is an excellent deal for only needing to complete 24 stays over the course of the year.
Platinum and Diamond members are also eligible for a status match to Caesars Rewards. Diamond members match directly to Caesars Diamond, which includes benefits like waived resort fees and a $100 dining credit.
Earn 2,000 bonus points per stay
In addition, Wyndham will be offering 2,000 bonus Wyndham Rewards points per stay on up to five stays completed by July 28. To be eligible, you must register for the promotion on Wyndham’s website by July 27 and book your hotel stay directly with Wyndham.
There’s no minimum night requirement to be eligible for these bonus points, so even one-night stays will earn the full 2,000 points. Note that this bonus is in addition to the points you already earn for staying at a Wyndham property. Unfortunately, stays booked before registering for this promotion are not eligible — though you could always cancel previously-booked stays and then rebook them after registering.
TPG currently values Wyndham Rewards points at 1.1 cents apiece, meaning that this 2,000 bonus is worth $22 per stay. This is an excellent return, especially if you’re staying at less-expensive properties.
We recommend enrolling in the promotion even if you don’t have Wyndham stays planned in July. It’s free to enroll, and you won’t leave any points on the table if you end up at a Wyndham property on a last-minute trip.
However, be sure to carefully consider any travel restrictions for the country or state you’re hoping to visit. Many have started easing these policies, but since this promotion only runs for four weeks, it’s a very limited window. Note that Wyndham’s current change and cancellation policy in light of COVID-19 doesn’t offer flexibility for nonrefundable rates. As a result, you’d be best off booking stays that offer free cancellations.
Bottom line
Wyndham has had an excellent response to the coronavirus outbreak — it was one of the first to offer an elite status extension, and has even offered free elite status to essential workers. We’re happy to see that the hotel group has continued its response, even as we see signs of recovery in many locations around the world.
Feature photo by Tobias Arhelger/Shutterstock
