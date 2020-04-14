Wyndham extending elite status and offering instant Gold status to essential workers
With the novel coronavirus bringing nonessential travel to a near standstill and hotel occupancy rates hitting record lows, maintaining elite status has become a challenge for many travelers. As a result, Hilton Honors, World of Hyatt and Marriott Bonvoy have all recently extended elite status and rewards expiration for members — and many other programs have also announced adjustments.
Today, April 14, Wyndham Rewards announced it would extend elite status for all members through Dec. 31, 2021. But there’s a little more to it — the chain has also launched its #EverydayHeroes initiative, offering free Gold elite status to all essential workers through the same date.
Free Wyndham Gold status for essential workers
Wyndham Rewards is offering instant, complimentary Gold status to essential workers, including those in healthcare, truck drivers, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, construction workers, sanitation workers and grocery associates. This offer is available to both new and existing Wyndham Rewards members; you can sign up instantly at www.wyndhamrewards.com/heroes through Sept. 30, 2020. The complimentary status is valid through Dec. 31, 2021.
Wyndham Hotels and Resorts President and CEO Geoff Ballotti said in statement, “We’re humbled to honor such a deserving group of individuals: everyday people who have been performing herculean tasks in the face of danger. This is one small way we can help make their next trip — whether it be to visit loved ones, friends, or simply to get away — as special as it deserves to be. They’ve earned it.”
Normally, you’d require five nights in a calendar year to earn this level of status. Gold status includes perks like preferred rooms, late checkout and a 10% bonus on earned points.
The chain is also encouraging members to donate their points to its charitable partners during the COVID-19 crisis.
Elite status extension
All Wyndham Rewards members globally with Gold, Platinum or Diamond elite status will have their member level extended through Dec. 31, 2021. According to a Wyndham representative, this also applies to those who earned Wyndham status through a status match (not currently available).
However, the chain says they’re still actively exploring changes to elite qualification, but “due to rapidly evolving circumstances, it’s too soon to share specifics.”
Previously, the chain had only extended elite status for members in the Greater China and Southeast Asia Pacific regions.
Points expiration
Wyndham points expiration is now paused for all members until Sept. 30, 2020. This is an extension from the previous policy, which paused expiration through May 31, 2020.
Change and cancellation policy
Wyndham has also expanded its penalty-free change and cancellation policy to include stays through June 30, 2020, as long as you request it at least 24 hours in advance. After June 30, you’ll be able to change (but not cancel) bookings at no charge, if the change is made at least 48 hours prior to arrival.
Bottom line
It’s great to see Wyndham taking an extra step to recognize those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak by offering free Gold elite status to healthcare workers, grocery associates, truck drivers and more. If you’ve already got elite status with the chain, it won’t expire until the end of 2021.
Featured photo courtesy of Wyndham Rewards.
