Wyndham is entering the premium travel credit card space for the first time with the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Premier Card, a premium hotel credit card with a $395 annual fee and a suite of travel-focused perks.

Wyndham and Barclays are also revamping the rest of the Wyndham Rewards credit card lineup with new earning rates, statement credits and award booking discounts.

The launch marks one of the biggest updates to Wyndham's cobranded credit card portfolio in years and gives loyal Wyndham travelers a new option that sits above the existing Earner cards.

Here's what's new.

The information for the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Wyndham Rewards Earner Premier Card details

The new Wyndham Rewards Earner Premier Card comes with a welcome offer of up to 120,000 bonus points: Earn 90,000 points after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first 120 days from account opening, and an additional 30,000 points after spending $750 at Wyndham properties within the first 180 days from account opening.

Cardholders will earn:

8 points per dollar spent at Hotels by Wyndham

4 points per dollar spent on dining, groceries and eligible travel purchases

1 point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases (excluding Vacation Club payments)

The card also includes Wyndham Rewards Diamond status, the program's highest published elite tier, as well as a 25% discount on free-night redemptions.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

KRISTY TOLLEY/THE POINTS GUY

Other notable benefits include:

30,000 anniversary bonus points each year after paying the annual fee

A complimentary Wyndham Rewards Insider membership ($95 value)

An annual free-night award worth up to 30,000 points after staying five qualifying nights each year

Up to $100 in Wyndham hotel credits at select brands

Up to $120 in meal delivery credits ($10 per month)

Up to $100 in streaming service credits

A $65 warehouse club membership credit

Up to $125 in TSA PreCheck or Global Entry fee reimbursement every four years

Emerald Club Executive status with National Car Rental

Perhaps most notably, Wyndham says points earned with the card will never expire — a first for the Wyndham Rewards credit card portfolio.

For Wyndham loyalists, the combination of Diamond status, annual bonus points, an annual free-night award and a 25% discount on award stays could help offset much of the card's annual fee, particularly for travelers who regularly redeem Wyndham points for hotel stays.

Wyndham is also refreshing its other rewards cards

The new Premier card isn't the only change coming to Wyndham Rewards.

Wyndham and Barclays are also updating the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card, Wyndham Rewards Earner® Plus Card and no-annual-fee Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card.

The information for the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card, Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card and Wyndham Rewards Earner Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Across the portfolio, cardholders will see updated earning structures, including up to 8 points per dollar on Wyndham stays, as well as new award redemption discounts and expanded cardholder perks.

Here's how the updated Wyndham Rewards card lineup compares:

Annual Fee Award Discount Elite Status Anniversary Bonus Additional Benefits Wyndham Rewards Earner Premier Card $395 25% off award stays Diamond 30,000 points annually Free night after five qualifying nights (worth up to 30,000 points)

Booking discounts

Insider membership

Over $400 in annual statement credits

National Emerald Club Executive status Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card $149 20% off award stays Diamond 15,000 points annually Booking discounts

Over $100 in annual statement credits

National Emerald Club Executive status Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card $95 10% off award stays Diamond for first year, Platinum thereafter 15,000 points annually Free night after five qualifying nights (worth up to 15,000 points)

Booking discounts

Up to $50 in annual statement credits

National Emerald Club Executive status Wyndham Rewards Earner Card $0 10% off award stays Gold 7,500 points after $15,000 annual spending Booking discounts

Several cards will also gain access to Points Payback, allowing cardholders to redeem Wyndham Rewards points for statement credits toward eligible purchases.

Should you apply?

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Premier Card appears designed for travelers who stay with Wyndham frequently enough to take advantage of its elite status benefits, annual credits, discounted award stays and recurring free-night benefits.

At $395 per year, it enters a crowded premium travel card market. However, Wyndham is betting that its combination of Diamond status, anniversary bonus points and more than $400 in annual value through statement credits and complimentary benefits will appeal to travelers who regularly stay at Wyndham properties.

SUPER 8 BY WYNDHAM/FACEBOOK

For occasional Wyndham guests, one of the lower-fee Earner cards may still provide better value. But travelers who are deeply invested in the Wyndham Rewards ecosystem now have a premium option that offers the richest benefits the program has ever made available through a credit card.

Bottom line

Wyndham and Barclays are launching the Wyndham Rewards Earner Premier Card, the first premium credit card in the Wyndham Rewards portfolio.

The new card pairs Diamond elite status with annual statement credits, anniversary bonus points and discounted award redemptions.

The broader refresh also brings updated earning structures, award discounts, booking discounts and new statement-credit opportunities across Wyndham's existing consumer and business cards.

Related: Earn up to 30,000 Wyndham Rewards bonus points after just 4 nights this summer