Easy status match for Alaska, American, United elites: Get free bags and more to Canada and Europe
If you’re a fan of WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline, here’s an opportunity for a nearly-effortless status match that can get you free checked bags, airport lounge access and upgrades with the carrier. Until Dec. 15, you can receive WestJet Rewards Gold or Silver elite status if you have comparable status with the following programs:
- Air Canada Altitude
- Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan
- American Airlines AAdvantage
- British Airways Executive Club
- United MileagePlus
- VIPorter
This offer is compelling because you’ll earn status through March 31, 2020 without any flying or spending requirements, so if you have any WestJet flights in the next four months, it’s a no-brainer to apply. And it’s easy to extend your status through June 30, 2020 by taking a single WestJet flight; beyond that, you can earn status until June 30, 2021 by meeting a spending requirement.
How to status match to WestJet Rewards
As originally reported by Frequent Flyer Bonuses, matching your airline status to WestJet Rewards is a straightforward process. Here’s how to do it:
- Join WestJet Rewards at westjet.com/rewards if you don’t already have an account
- Complete the form on WestJet’s status match page including your name, WestJet Rewards number, email and phone number on your WestJet Rewards account
- Include a scanned copy or photo of your elite status membership card with current 2019 status valid through at least Dec. 31, 2019
Depending on your competing elite status tier, you’ll receive WestJet Rewards Silver or Gold status as follows:
|Match to WestJet Rewards Silver status
|Match to WestJet Rewards Gold status
|Air Canada
|Air Canada Altitude: 25K
|Air Canada Altitude: 35K, 50K, 75K and 100K
|Alaska Airlines
|Alaska Mileage Plan MVP
|Alaska Mileage Plan: MVP Gold, MVP Gold 75K and Million Mile Flyer Status
|American Airlines
|N/A
|AAdvantage: Executive Platinum, Platinum Pro, Platinum and Gold
|British Airways
|British Airways Executive Club Bronze or Silver
|British Airways: Executive Club Gold
|Porter
|VIPorter Passport
|VIPorter Priority
|United Airlines
|United MileagePlus Premier Silver
|United MileagePlus: Premier Gold, Premier Platinum and Premier 1K
By completing these steps, you’ll earn WestJet status through March 30, 2020. If you want to extend your status, you’ll have to complete a challenge.
To extend status through June 30, 2020
By taking at least one WestJet flight by March 31, 2020, you can stretch your status for another three months until June 30, 2020. The flight requirements vary depending on the airline program you’re matching from:
- Air Canada Altitude and Porter members must take at least one WestJet flight anywhere
- American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines members must take at least one U.S. transborder flight
- British Airways members must take at least one transatlantic flight
To extend status through June 30, 2021
You can extend your WestJet status further by meeting a spending requirement, dependent on your matched status level:
- WestJet Silver status: Minimum of $1,500 in qualifying spend from the date of status match through June 30, 2020
- WestJet Gold status: Minimum of $3,000 in qualifying spend from the date of status match through June 30, 2020
Why consider matching to WestJet elite status?
WestJet has been upping its game recently with its joint partnership with Delta, addition of more Boeing 787 flights (including the first-ever nonstop service between Calgary (YYC) and Rome (FCO)), upgraded airport lounge offerings and expansion of its ultra-low-cost Swoop brand.
TPG Reviews Editor Nick Ellis had an outstanding experience in WestJet’s 787-9 business class between London (LGW) and Calgary, and TPG U.K. Director of Content Nicky Kelvin enjoyed a friendly and comfortable flight in WestJet 767 economy between London and Toronto (YYZ). With the ability to redeem Delta miles for WestJet flights and over 20 routes between the U.S. and Canada, you might find yourself on a WestJet plane sooner than you think.
Having complimentary Silver or Gold elite status can certainly make your travels more affordable and comfortable. Here’s what you’ll get with each elite status level:
WestJet Silver status
WestJet Silver elites earn more WestJet dollars (3% versus 0.5% for basic Teal members) on flight purchases. You’ll also get:
- Two free checked bags
- Four vouchers for advance seat selection
- Four vouchers and two guest vouchers for airport lounge access
- Zone 2 boarding
- Priority check-in
- Eligible for complimentary upgrades at check-in or at the gate, depending on fare class purchased (excluding flights to/from Europe; business upgrades are within Canada only)
WestJet Gold status
With WestJet Gold status, you’ll earn 5% back in WestJet dollars on WestJet flights, and receive these perks:
- Two free checked bags
- Six vouchers for advance seat selection
- Unlimited airport lounge access for yourself and your immediate family plus two guest vouchers
- Priority/Zone 1 boarding, baggage, security screening and support number
- Priority check-in
- No fee for same-day flight changes at check-in
- Higher priority for complimentary upgrades at check-in or at the gate, with more fare classes eligible (excluding flights to/from Europe; business upgrades are within Canada only)
Bottom line
If you have elite status with an eligible airline and have plans to fly WestJet in the next few months, getting in on this status match is a free way to upgrade your travel experience. Even if WestJet isn’t on your radar, you never know when a last-minute travel opportunity will pop up, and it doesn’t cost anything to enroll in the challenge.
