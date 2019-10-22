News

WestJet announces new Boeing 787 flights for 2020

 Zach Wichter
8h ago

Canadian carrier WestJet will take delivery of three new Dreamliners next year, and it will expand its transatlantic schedule as a result.

Starting April 26, 2020, the airline will add daily 787 service between Vancouver (YVR) and London Gatwick (LGW).

According to Diio by Cirium schedule data, WestJet has operated the route seasonally since 2016, using a 767-300ER. Its business class on the 787 has earned high praise from TPG reviews editor Nick Ellis, who gave it a score of 81/100 on a flight from LGW to Calgary (YYC.)

The biz cabin on a WestJet 787 (Photo by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy)
The biz cabin on a WestJet 787 (Photo by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy)

 

“As we receive our next 787 Dreamliner deliveries, we’re thrilled to offer our business and leisure travelers this same convenient daily flight but on our newest, state-of-the-art aircraft,” Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet’s chief commercial officer said in a statement. “By increasing capacity by over forty per cent between Vancouver and London, Gatwick guests can enjoy a superior travel experience featuring our award-winning service on either side of the Atlantic.”

In addition to the new daily flight, WestJet will deploy the 787 on seasonal, four-times-a-week service between Calgary and Paris, beginning March 12, 2020, and between Calgary and Dublin thrice weekly.

The Dreamliner will also be assigned to daily duty on the Calgary-Toronto route by June, and the Toronto-LGW route beginning Wednesday.

Featured image courtesy of CNW Group/WestJet.

Zach Wichter covers the aviation industry for TPG. He previously worked for The New York Times.
