Air Canada has a credit card for American consumers that I've used for years, but after recently making some changes to its benefits, I'm even more thrilled to have it in my wallet.

There are some excellent bonus categories available with the Chase Air Canada Aeroplan® Credit Card (see rates and fees). But right now, it offers a generous best-ever welcome bonus and other attractive benefits, including Aeroplan 25K elite status just for holding the card.

That's right: You can automatically receive Air Canada Aeroplan elite status simply by being an Aeroplan Credit Card holder.

While the annual fee jumped from $95 to $195, the elite status benefit alone more than makes up for that, in my opinion.

Here's a rundown of the card's other benefits, the perks that Aeroplan 25K status confers and how to maximize them when flying Air Canada and its partner airlines.

Air Canada credit card benefits

CHRIS DONG/THE POINTS GUY

Even if you don't fly Air Canada on a regular basis (like me), the Chase Air Canada Aeroplan has several perks that can give travelers excellent value:

An impressive welcome bonus : New cardholders can earn up to 115,000 bonus Aeroplan points: 75,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, plus an additional 40,000 points after spending $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening.

: New cardholders can earn up to 115,000 bonus Aeroplan points: 75,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, plus an additional 40,000 points after spending $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening. Complimentary Aeroplan 25K elite status for as long as you hold the card : This status unlocks complimentary preferred seats at check-in, priority check-in and a complimentary checked bag, among other perks.

: This status unlocks complimentary preferred seats at check-in, priority check-in and a complimentary checked bag, among other perks. Ability to earn Aeroplan 35K elite status : While you'll automatically receive Aeroplan 25K elite status as a cardholder, you can unlock the next-highest status (Aeroplan 35K) with $75,000 in card spending during a calendar year.

: While you'll automatically receive Aeroplan 25K elite status as a cardholder, you can unlock the next-highest status (Aeroplan 35K) with $75,000 in card spending during a calendar year. More Status Qualifying Credits faster : Cardmembers can get up to 25,000 SQCs each calendar year (5,000 SQCs for holding the card, 10,000 SQCs with $25,000 in net purchases and another 10,000 SQCs with $50,000 in net purchases on the card account).

: Cardmembers can get up to 25,000 SQCs each calendar year (5,000 SQCs for holding the card, 10,000 SQCs with $25,000 in net purchases and another 10,000 SQCs with $50,000 in net purchases on the card account). Free checked bags : The first checked bag

: The Ability to earn up to 5 points per dollar spent on purchases : You'll earn 5 points per dollar spent on eligible Air Canada purchases — 3 points per dollar from the card and 2 additional points per dollar from Air Canada when traveling as an Aeroplan 25K member. Plus, you'll earn 3 points per dollar spent on non-Air Canada travel purchases; 3 points per dollar spent at grocery stores and on dining (including delivery services and through Dec. 31, 2026; these categories will earn 2 points per dollar starting Jan. 1, 2027); and 2 points per dollar spent on gas station purchases. All other eligible charges earn 1 point per dollar spent. There is no cap to the number of Aeroplan points

: You'll earn 5 points per dollar spent on eligible Air Canada purchases — 3 points per dollar from the card and 2 additional points per dollar from Air Canada when traveling as an Aeroplan 25K member. Plus, you'll earn 3 points per dollar spent on non-Air Canada travel purchases; 3 points per dollar spent at grocery stores and on dining (including delivery services and through Dec. 31, 2026; these categories will earn 2 points per dollar starting Jan. 1, 2027); and 2 points per dollar spent on gas station purchases. All other eligible charges earn 1 point per dollar spent. There is no cap to the number of Bonus points based on spending : In addition to earning points on every transaction, you'll receive 500 bonus points for every $2,000 you spend in a calendar month through Dec. 31. (This benefit is being discontinued after Jan. 1, 2027.)

: In addition to earning points on every transaction, you'll receive 500 bonus points for every $2,000 you spend in a calendar month through Dec. 31. (This benefit is being discontinued after Jan. 1, 2027.) Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or Nexus membership : Every four years, you'll be reimbursed up to $120 toward your application fees for any of these three Trusted Traveler Programs Nexus membership

: Every four years, you'll be reimbursed up to $120 toward your application fees for any of these No foreign transaction fees : Some banks charge up to 3% on international transactions

: Some banks charge up to 3% on Travel protection benefits : This card offers numerous travel protections to keep you safe while traveling, including trip cancellation and interruption insurance trip delay reimbursement auto rental collision damage waiver

: This card offers numerous travel protections to keep you safe while traveling, including Pay Yourself Back . You'll be able to use your Aeroplan points to cover travel purchases from airlines, hotels, car rentals and more. Redemption values can vary and will be displayed before you redeem, and Chase may impose limits on the number of points you can redeem through Pay Yourself Back.

Related: Chase Aeroplan Credit Card review: Valuable points plus automatic elite status

Aeroplan 25K benefits that you can maximize

Air Canada 787-10. AIR CANADA

Aeroplan 25K elite status is the first level of status that you can earn with Air Canada.

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You normally need 25,000 SQCs to achieve this status level, but you now get it just for holding the card. I have had the card for the past few years and was thrilled to see my status was automatically updated when the card changes went live.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 Air Canada Aeroplan app. AIR CANADA 0 1

The benefits you receive as an Aeroplan 25K member are as follows.

Priority services

Aeroplan 25K members get priority check-in and boarding (in Zone 2). They're also ranked above nonelite passengers on the waitlist when a flight is full or during rebooking. They enjoy priority access to contact center representatives as well.

Additionally, 25K members receive complimentary preferred seat selection at check-in on Air Canada, Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge when traveling on an eligible Standard or Flex fare. These preferred seat benefits do not apply to basic economy fares.

Air Canada seat map for a flight from Toronto to Vancouver, British Columbia. AIR CANADA

Free checked bags

As an Aeroplan 25K member, you'll receive one additional free checked bag. A cardholder is also entitled to a free checked bag, so you could get two checked bags if you have the card.

Air Canada charges $45 per person for the first checked bag. So, for a family of four on round-trip routes where Air Canada charges the standard $45 fee for a first checked bag, you can save $360.

Additionally, Air Canada waives special handling fees for sports equipment, such as bikes and surfboards. Bicycle handling fees can otherwise cost $50 to $60, while surfboards, paddleboards and similar equipment can cost $100 to $120 each way.

5 eUpgrade credits

Each year, you'll receive five credits that you can use to upgrade your flight. The cost to upgrade your flight depends on the type of ticket purchased, which class you want to upgrade to and the distance of your flight.

You can use eUpgrade credits to upgrade to business class, premium economy or Premium Rouge, whether booked with cash or Aeroplan points.

Here's an idea of what an upgrade on a flight might cost. As you can see, I can use as few as eight credits to upgrade from economy to business class, depending on the fare type I book.

Air Canada search with upgrade availability and pricing. AIR CANADA

And in the screenshot below, you'll see that it's possible to automatically get confirmed into business class when using just two eUpgrade credits, if you don't mind paying the huge premium for an Economy Latitude fare.

Full fare economy ticket with confirmable upgrade space. AIR CANADA

You can also earn additional eUpgrade credits through Aeroplan's Milestone Benefits as you accumulate SQCs.

At least 250 points per flight

Regardless of the distance that you travel, you'll earn a minimum of 250 points per flight. Air Canada points are now based on revenue (specifically the base fare and carrier-imposed surcharges, excluding taxes, fees and third-party charges), meaning you'll earn more the more you spend. This minimum makes it easier to earn additional points on your short-haul flights.

Twice as many points as an Aeroplan 25K member

Every time you fly with Air Canada or other Star Alliance partners booked via Air Canada, you'll earn 2 points (1 base point plus 1 elite point) per dollar spent. Remember that the card also gives you 3 points per dollar spent on Air Canada purchases, so you'll earn a total of 5 points per dollar spent on Air Canada flights.

Statement credits and award discounts

The revamped Chase Air Canada Aeroplan Credit Card also offers up to $100 in annual Air Canada statement credits (one up to $50 credit every six months) when using your card for Air Canada purchases. Plus, cardholders now get 15% off eligible Air Canada award redemptions booked with Aeroplan points.

Star Alliance recognition

As an Aeroplan 25K member, you receive Star Alliance Silver status, which entitles you to some priority benefits when traveling with member airlines.

This benefit is especially important if you regularly fly on Air Canada's partner airlines, such as United Airlines and Lufthansa, as it comes with some complimentary extras. On United, for example, you'll enjoy Premier Access check-in, Group 2 priority boarding and an additional free checked bag.

Fourth-night-free perk for hotel stays

With the Air Canada Aeroplan Credit Card, you'll continue to earn a fourth night free on hotel redemptions made through Aeroplan's hotel collection.

Other benefits through milestones

While you no longer get some benefits that had been available previously, you can unlock additional perks via Aeroplan's Milestone Benefits, which are available as you reach various SQC milestone levels. Milestone Benefit options include:

One-time guest passes to Maple Leaf Lounges : You can choose two one-time guest passes that you can use to enjoy the Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges in Canadian cities, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City.

: You can choose two one-time guest passes that you can use to enjoy the Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges in Canadian cities, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City. Additional eUpgrade credits: You can elect to receive bonus eUpgrade credits at various levels of elite earning.

A warning, though: Getting automatic Aeroplan 25K status through the Air Canada Aeroplan Credit Card doesn't unlock these Milestone Benefits. You'll need to earn the required number of SQCs organically to reach each milestone.

Related: How to access Canada's best airport lounge with points and miles

Bottom line

THE POINTS GUY

With so many benefits, including automatic Aeroplan 25K status, the Air Canada Aeroplan Credit Card is a solid card to have and keep, even if you don't fly Air Canada and its partners regularly. I've found that using the card has helped me dramatically increase my Aeroplan points balance, with bonus categories helping my points add up fast.

I can't wait to put my new status to the test.

Chase Air Canada Aeroplan Credit Card: Earn 75,000 points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn an additional 40,000 points after spending $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening.