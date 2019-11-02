Get up to $100 in daily credits with IHG Kimpton’s Want For Nothing promotion
Kimpton is an IHG brand that tends to do things a little differently. Ever since Kimpton was acquired by IHG in 2014 and eventually folded into the IHG Rewards program in 2018, the brand has maintained many of its popular perks and promotions including Raid the Bar, nightly wine hour and special passwords that can get you perks when said at check in. Kimpton also tends to offer brand-specific promotions and a couple days ago LoyaltyLobby noticed that there’s a new one available.
The new promotion — titled Want For Nothing — provides up to $100 in daily credits when you book at seven eligible properties by Nov. 15, 2019 and stay by Feb. 29, 2020. You can use your daily credit toward drinks, dining, valet parking, in-room entertainment, mini bar and more.
Here’s the link to the Want For Nothing promotion. Click though to book the Want For Nothing rate.
The seven eligible properties and the credits you can get at each are as follows. I’ve included sample rates for a January weekend stay so you can determine how the Want For Nothing rates compare to the best member rates for the same room type. However, note that most Want For Nothing rates allow free cancellation until one to three days before check in, whereas the best rate is usually nonrefundable.
|Location
|Property name
|Daily credit
|Want For Nothing rate for Jan. 17-19 stay
|Best direct rate for Jan. 17-19 stay (no daily credit)
|Miami | Downtown Waterfront
|Kimpton EPIC Hotel
|$100 daily credit on premium rooms
|$996
|$829
|London | Bloomsbury
|Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel
|£75 daily credit on premium rooms
|£1,298
|£1,028
|Chicago | Downtown
|Kimpton Gray Hotel
|$50 daily credit
|$397
|$339
|New York | Chelsea
|Kimpton Hotel Eventi
|$50 daily credit
|$578
|$468
|Los Angeles | West Hollywood
|Kimpton La Peer Hotel
|$100 daily credit
|$1,111
|$993
|Boston | Downtown
|Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel
|$100 daily credit
|$701
|$511
|Grand Cayman | Seven Mile Beach
|Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
|$100 daily credit
|Not dates available
|$2,696
The terms and conditions are relatively straight forward, but they note that the daily credit can’t be used toward room rate and must be used during the associated stay. You must book the Want For Nothing rate to get the daily credit, so it’s not valid for discounted or negotiated rates, groups or existing reservations.
Bottom line
If you’re planning a trip to any of these seven hotels, it makes sense to see if Kimpton’s Want For Nothing rate can provide value. Although the Want For Nothing rate isn’t less than the best rate for any of the properties in my sample search, it could be a valuable booking option if you (1) want the flexibility to cancel until a few days before your stay and (2) will use the daily credit on expenses you’d be incurring anyway.
If you decide to stay at a Kimpton property, the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card or the IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card will provide solid earning. Otherwise, be sure to use a card that earns bonus points, miles or cash back on hotel stays like the Chase Sapphire Reserve — or book through a portal that provides good value.
Featured photo of the Kimpton La Peer by Nicholas du Pont/The Points Guy.
