Boston is home to an incredible amount of American history along with an array tourist attractions. From Fenway Park to the Freedom Trail, the Museum of Fine Arts to the Paul Revere house — not to mention thousands of delicious restaurants — there’s a seemingly endless list of things to do in Boston. The city also boasts no shortage of points hotels from which to choose, whether you’re looking to travel to Boston with your significant other with family.
Here are six of the best-value hotels in Boston when using hotel points.
Before diving into the list, note that hotel rates in Boston are highly dependent on the season. A weekend night in mid-January is virtually guaranteed to be significantly cheaper than a weekend night in May or June. We’ve highlighted these differences below, but be sure to crunch the numbers to make sure your award stay is worth it.
Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel
The Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel — located walking distance from the Boston Common in Downtown — is a ‘mah-velous’ hotel with intricate designs and excellent skyline views. With free continental breakfast, a daily wine hour, morning coffee & tea and a very convenient location close to restaurants and public transit, you aren’t going wrong by staying at this property.
The base award rate for this hotel is 60,000 IHG points, a haul worth $300 according to TPG’s valuations. While rooms can drop near this level during the depths of winter, other dates can easily surpass $600 or even $700 per night. With these prices, it’s easy to get double the value of your IHG points — and possibly even more.
Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall
The Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Hotel is a perfect place to rest after a long day of exploring Boston. Located just around the corner from the Kimpton Nine Zero, the property is a short walk from the Old State House, the Boston Massacre site, the New England Aquarium, Boston City Hall and (not surprisingly) Faneuil Hall. Areas of Boston like the North End, the Financial District and Seaport are also easily accessible.
The base award rate for this Category 5 hotel is 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night, worth $340. While winter rates can drop to $250/night, they can easily hit $500 or even more during more popular seasons. When you factor in taxes and fees, you could redeem your Hyatt points for 3 cents apiece or even higher, a notable premium over TPG’s 1.7 cent valuation.
Ames Boston Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton
Just over five years ago, Hilton announced the addition of a new brand to its family — Curio. This collection is designed to be “authentic, independent and remarkable” — and this hotel matches exactly that mantra.
The Ames Boston Hotel is a creative mix of simplicity and elegance with a side of die-hard Boston sports. Whether you are looking for historical sites such as King’s Chapel and the Old State House or iconic sports venues such as TD Garden (home of the Celtics and Bruins) or Fenway Park (home of the Red Sox), the Ames Boston Hotel may suit your needs.
Loyal sports fan will love the extremely unique suites that the hotel has to offer, like the Bobby Orr Suite dedicated to the legendary Boston Bruins hockey icon. This includes an in-room ‘penalty box’, stadium-style seating and custom flooring to look like a hockey rink.
The base award rate for this hotel is capped at 80,000 Hilton Honors points (worth $400) — though the program’s Points Explorer tool indicates that it can drop as low as 41,000. When awards are available at 80,000 points, base room rates typically start at over $450 per night, giving you a solid value for your points.
Boston Marriott Cambridge
If you’re looking to experience the Kendall Square area of Boston — which includes the allure of prestigious universities such as MIT and Harvard — the Boston Marriott Cambridge is perfectly located for you. The property was very recently renovated with redesigned guest rooms and suites. It also doesn’t lack amenities, with a 24-hour fitness center, the M Club lounge, an on-site restaurant and Starbucks, and plenty of room for hosting an event.
The hotel is a Category 6 property, which typically goes for 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night (worth $400). However, cash rates can near $600/night during high season. If you book on those dates, you’d be earning 1.2 cents per point, a large jump from TPG’s valuation of 0.8 cents apiece.
Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel
If you are looking to stay in the Seaport District with a luxury feel, consider staying at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel. The port-side property is located within walking distance of a large number of seafood restaurants and provides easy access to TD Garden, the Boston Convention, and Exhibition Center, a near perfect location for all types of travelers.
Like the Marriott above, this hotel falls into Category 6, making a standard award 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points (worth $400 according to TPG's valuations) per night. During high season, rooms at the property start at roughly $575/night, giving you some great value for your points.
Hilton Boston Logan Airport
If you are traveling in or out of Boston Logan International Airport and need a place to rest for a night, don’t overlook the Hilton Boston Logan Airport. The hotel is attached to the airport via an enclosed walkway, which makes for an easy commute to and from your flight. Its appeal goes far beyond this proximity, however, with an on-site business center, indoor pool and gym. The hotel also offers 24-hour shuttle service to the subway and water taxi — putting the major attractions of the city within reach.
This hotel’s standard award rate is capped 60,000 Hilton Honors points per night (worth $360), but it will almost always offer the best value for Hilton’s airport properties. Base rates for this hotel are regularly above $400/night, getting you a solid value when you redeem points.
Bottom Line
Boston is an in-demand travel destination thanks to its mix history, culture, sports and delicious cuisine. However, it’s also known for having pricey accommodations. If you’re looking to save a bunch of money on your next trip, consider using hotel points at any of the above properties, as that’ll keep cash in your pocket for the array of activities in the city.
Featured photo by Lance Anderson / Unsplash
