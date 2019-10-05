This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier this summer, Hilton announced that it would be opening a Waldorf Astoria on the sandy beaches of Los Cabos, Mexico. Reservations were not available at the time of the initial announcement as there was still work to be done, however, booking is now available via both cash and points, as reported by One Mile at a Time.
When it was first announced, we thought award rates may be similar to other Waldorf Astoria properties, starting around 80,000 Hilton Honors points, but we now know that it’s a bit steeper at 120,000 points per night for the standard king bedroom.
While this may seem like quite a lot of points, the amenities are pretty stellar and it’s actually a great value when you compare it to the cash price and taxes in Mexico.
The screenshot below shows the price for the king room in mid-January 2020. The room starts at $840, but when you add in the taxes and fees, it brings the night up almost $300 dollars to $1,126 total. TPG values 120,000 Hilton Honors points at $720 (0.6 cents per point), which is a much better value for the room than the cash price. And, by booking with points, you won’t have to pay those hefty taxes and fees.
Another way to maximize a hefty points redemption like this is by taking advantage of the fifth night free perk that Hilton elite members receive on award bookings. Depending on when you book, that could ultimately bring the price per night down to 96,000 points per night.
Boosting your points balance
If you’re looking for ways to boost your Honors balance, consider signing up for one the Hiltons co-branded credit cards. For example, the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express is currently offering a 150,000 sign-up bonus after spending $4,000 in the first three months. The card also features some generous earnings like 14x points on Hilton bookings, 7x points on flights, car rentals and at U.S. restaurants and 3x points on all other purchases.
An even easier way to boost your balance is by linking your Hilton and Lyft account. If you haven’t done so already, now is the time because Hilton is currently offering 1,000 bonus points when you do.
You can also currently buy Hilton Honors points at a 100% bonus until Oct. 22. This generous bonus allows you to buy points for less than their value.
Bottom line
The new Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is definitely an aspirational points property you’ll want to add to your list as it promises beautiful views and great amenities. It’s proximity to the U.S. also makes it more affordable to reach than other lofty Waldorf destinations, like the Waldorf Astoria Maldives, while still offering a paradise-like escape.
Featured photo courtesy of Waldorf Astoria.
