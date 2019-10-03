This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There are plenty of ways to earn points on your regular day-to-day spending — whether it’s using your American Express® Gold Card on your daily Starbucks to earn 4x points or utilizing shopping portals to make you feel less guilty about your online retail addiction. However, sometimes we forget the easiest and most effortless ways earn points, like by taking advantage of Lyft partnerships with Delta and Hilton.
Until Nov. 15, 2019, Lyft riders can earn a one-time bonus of 1,000 Hilton Honors points when they connect their Hilton and Lyft accounts and complete an eligible Lyft ride in the U.S. or Canada, which includes Lyft, Lyft XL, Lyft Black XL, Lux, Lux Black and Lyft Shared rides.
If you’d already linked your Hilton and Lyft accounts prior to Oct. 3, you’re not eligible for the promotion (even if you unlink and relink your Hilton and Lyft accounts). Once you’ve linked accounts and completed an eligible ride, your Hilton bonus points should be credited to your account within four weeks. Note that these points won’t count toward Hilton elite status qualification.
As part of its ongoing partnership with Lyft, Hilton offers riders:
- 3 points per dollar on Lyft, Lux, Lux Black, Lyft XL, Lux Black XL and all other Lyft Ride Types priced higher than Lyft classic
- 2 points per dollar on Lyft Shared (and other shared rides)
- $5 off first the three rides for new users
Be sure to link a credit card that earns a bonus on travel (including ride-sharing services) like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x points on travel) or Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x points on travel) to double dip your earnings on Lyft rides.
It’s also possible to triple dip by registering to earn Delta miles on Lyft rides. You’ll earn:
- 1 mile per dollar spent on eligible U.S. rides
- 2 miles per dollar spent on rides to/from the airport
- $20 ride credit as new Lyft user
Whether you’re a regular Lyft rider or just use it for trips to the airport, these points and miles can really add up. If you haven’t already been taking advantage of these partnerships, now is the perfect time to get started.
Featured photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
