The booming beaches of Los Cabos are set to get yet another luxury hotel in the coming months. Hilton Hotels announced this past week that the hotel chain will open a Waldorf Astoria hotel and resort — the first Waldorf Astoria in Mexico.
The new Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos will not be built from the ground up. Rather, the hotel and resort will take over an existing property, the Resort At Pedregal. The Resort At Pedregal reopened in 2015 after it was damaged by Hurricane Odile in 2014.
Opening in the fourth quarter of 2019, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal will offer guests luxurious amenities and direct beach access. The property will feature 115 guest rooms and suites. By comparison, the Hilton Los Cabos Beach and Golf Resort, Hilton’s primary property in Los Cabos, features more than twice that number of guest rooms with 375 rooms.
Guest rooms will offer amenities in line with other luxury beachside-properties and range from standard accommodations with ocean views to luxury accommodations with private pools, fire pits and chefs. A standard guest room at the current Resort at Pedregal will set you back upward of $500 per night. Although nightly rates and fees are not yet available, guests can expect similar rates when the hotel relaunches under the Waldorf Astoria brand.
The property will encompass 24 acres and feature three swimming pools, including an infinity pool, saltwater pool and a children’s pool. Other amenities include a spa and fitness center. Dining options will include four options ranging from beachside service to fine dining.
In a press release announcing the new Waldorf Astoria property, Dino Michael, global head of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, said the following:
“As the brand’s first property to debut in Mexico, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal showcases the brand’s commitment to expanding our luxury portfolio to some of the world’s most sought after destinations … We look forward to combining the resort’s exclusive environment and guest-focused comforts with the brand’s unparalleled commitment to personal service, and together, ensuring our guests have the experience of a lifetime.”
The Waldorf Astoria will be Hilton’s only luxury property in the region when it opens.
The property is not available for booking on Hilton’s website nor is it available through third-party online travel agencies. Hilton Honors award rates are also unknown, however, similar Waldorf Astoria properties start around 80,000 points per night.
Featured image courtesy of Hilton
