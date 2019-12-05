Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady moves one step closer to April 2020 launch
Virgin Voyages’ first ship has moved one step closer to its first sailing with passengers. Last month, Scarlet Lady, the cruise line’s first ship, successfully completed its sea trials on a sailing between Italy and France.
From Nov. 15-18, Scarlet Lady sailed from Genoa to Marseille before returning to its station in Genoa from Nov. 27-30. The return journey was the first round of sea trials, which it successfully completed.
After completing the sea trials, the ship demonstrated that it was seaworthy. Sir Richard Branson joined the sea trials sailing, along with his family, several executives at Virgin Voyages and the CEO of fellow Virgin group member Virgin Atlantic, Shai Weiss.
Branson painted the outline of the Virgin flag on the hull of the ship, where the cruise line’s logo will appear.
“Virgin Voyages can confirm the Scarlet Lady is smooth, stable and quiet, gliding through the water in various weather conditions,” Virgin Voyages said in a statement.
The sea trials completion is the next step Scarlet Lady had to complete, putting her one step closer to her maiden voyage on April 1, 2020. Scarlet Lady is set to sail from Miami to destinations in the Caribbean on four- and five-night itineraries.
In November, Virgin Voyages unveiled its second ship, the Valiant Lady. While Scarlet Lady will be dedicated to Caribbean sailings, Valiant Lady will initially sail seven-night Mediterranean itineraries out of Barcelona, Spain. Sailing on the Valiant Lady is set to begin in May 2021.
Virgin Voyages has branded itself as the cruise line for people who wouldn’t typically consider cruising. Each of its ships has a no-kids-allowed policy, and the ships are designed to cater to a younger, millennial audience. Passengers will be allowed to shake their device to get Champagne delivered on demand, stop by the onboard Squid Ink tattoo parlor or go to a drag-queen brunch.
All photos courtesy of Virgin Voyages.
