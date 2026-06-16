By the end of this year, United Airlines expects to welcome travelers to a brand-new lounge at its biggest West Coast hub — and it will come with a strong dose of California sunshine.

As part of United's new United Club at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), the carrier is planning a standout feature: a 4,000-square-foot outdoor terrace overlooking the airfield.

It'll be the largest outdoor space United has ever offered in one of its lounges, and it should be bigger and nicer than the lone observation deck it currently sports in its United Club in Los Angeles.

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TPG just got a look at the space, which at the moment is more of a construction zone than any place you'd want to sit with a glass of Champagne.

But if you can tune out the drilling and hammering, you can start to get a sense of what this setup will look like.

TPG senior aviation reporter Sean Cudahy tours the future United Club at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

United's new San Francisco lounge

This new United Club will be the carrier's fourth — and largest — in San Francisco. It'll be located in Terminal 2, situated right below the Maple Leaf Lounge operated by its Star Alliance partner, Air Canada.

The terrace itself will sport an expansive open area with seating for solo and group travelers.

There will be a "pass-through bar" that'll let travelers grab drinks without stepping inside.

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And, the airline hopes a partially covered area with heaters — combined with the Bay Area's mild winters — will allow flyers to use the outdoor section of this lounge year-round. (It'll also offer shade during the warmer months.)

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SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

The entire United Club will span 25,000 square feet — larger than the carrier's three standard outposts at SFO. It'll be slightly smaller than the airline's higher-end Polaris Lounge at the airport, which serves long-haul premium flyers.

Expect the space to offer subtle odes to the Bay Area: The airline teased a "San Francisco eclectic" vibe with nods to the city's outdoor parks and art scene.

A big 2026 for United lounges

United hasn't offered a formal timeline for the opening of its new SFO United Club, only that it's expected to debut by the end of 2026.

It's one of three outposts, nationwide, that the carrier is planning to unveil in 2026.

Also on tap for the coming months: a nearly 40,000 square foot outpost that'll open along with a brand-new terminal at Dulles International Airport (IAD).

The bar in the future United Club in Concourse E at Dulles International Airport. (EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY)

Plus, United is getting set to open a 54,000 square foot behemoth of a club at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

Like San Francisco, Houston's lounge will also feature an outdoor terrace for members.

Outdoor lounge spaces grow in popularity

Outdoor lounge spaces are quickly becoming a popular go-to amenity for airlines and credit card issuers as they add new clubs. Two of American Airlines' most recently announced Admirals Clubs (in Austin and Nashville) will have outdoor decks as well.

You'll also find terraces at two of Delta Air Lines' luxe Delta One Lounges in Los Angeles and Seattle — the latter of which won a TPG Award earlier this year for best new airline lounge in America.



Terrace at the Delta One Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Plus, you can also catch some rays at American Express' Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), which ranks among the nicest clubs in Amex's lineup.

American Express Centurion Lounge in Atlanta. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Looking ahead

We're hoping to get a closer look at the United Club's design soon as the airline finalizes the plans for the space. And, of course, stay tuned to TPG this year for updates on when the new SFO lounge will open — and for our first look at the space once it does.

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