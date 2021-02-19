United’s launching nonstop service from Boston to London Heathrow
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Can’t say I saw this one coming! United Airlines just announced nonstop service between Boston’s Logan Airport and London Heathrow. The flight will operate daily with a Boeing 767-300ER.
The airline has not yet committed to a launch date, but has confirmed that it plans to operate the flight with its “high-J” version of the 767, including 99 economy seats, 22 in Premium Plus and 46 Polaris seats in business class — one of which is reserved as a pilot crew rest.
As of now, United plans to launch service sometime later this year. “We will continue to monitor the demand recovery and travel restrictions as we finalize a start date for this service later in 2021,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances.
The airline confirmed that it plans to operate this new flight without impacting aircraft assignments on other routes. We also know that United intends to fly between Boston and London daily as mentioned above, with the following schedule:
|From
|To
|Depart
|Arrive
|Boston
|London
|10:00 p.m.
|9:35 a.m.+1
|London
|Boston
|5:00 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
Interestingly, this route was announced with little fanfare. United didn’t have a marketing push at the ready, and there’s no mention of the new flight on the airline’s social media accounts.
Notably, American Airlines and JetBlue announced a slew of new flights from the New York City area yesterday, including a handful from Newark Airport (EWR) — United’s home turf. With JetBlue planning to launch its first long-haul service from Boston (BOS) to an unconfirmed airport in London later this year, featuring its new Mint business-class offering, this surprise United announcement could be seen as a response to JetBlue’s massive Newark expansion.
Still, more options mean more competition on the fare front and there’s no question that JetBlue plans to shake things up in the transatlantic market — including on especially lucrative East Coast routes.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.