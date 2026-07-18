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United bolsters Newark hub with routes to Virginia, Arkansas, Tennessee and Nebraska

July 18, 2026
3 min read
united express ord
United bolsters Newark hub with routes to Virginia, Arkansas, Tennessee and Nebraska
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United Airlines often makes a big splash by adding new routes to off-the-beaten-path destinations on big wide-body planes.

This week, though, the Chicago-based carrier is adding service to a handful of smaller U.S. cities on regional jets.

Fresh off announcing its return to Moab, Utah, United on Friday confirmed four new and returning routes from its Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) hub.

The United Express service will see the carrier bring back flights from Newark to cities in Arkansas, Nebraska and Tennessee.

And, it'll give my Virginia hometown a new link to the New York City area (details below).

United's 4-route regional addition

Here's the rundown of United's four routes announced Friday:

RouteFrequencyAircraft
EWR to Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport (CHO) near Charlottesville, Virginia 
Daily
Bombardier CRJ550
EWR to McGhee-Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville, Tennessee
Twice daily
CRJ550
EWR to Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Bentonville, Arkansas
Daily
Embraer 175
EWR to Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA) in Omaha
Daily
E175

All four of the routes will launch Sept. 24.

United Express expansion

The Newark-Charlottesville service is an all-new route for United, bolstering its footprint at the Central Virginia airport.

United already operated CHO service to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and has long flown a very short route to Dulles International Airport (IAD).

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Charlottesville is home to Thomas Jefferson's Monticello and the University of Virginia, and it's a short drive from the Blue Ridge Mountains. (You can catch a fabulous view of the mountains upon takeoff or landing, depending on your seat.)

Read more: Best United credit cards

The Rotunda at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Meanwhile, United's Newark service to Knoxville, Bentonville and Omaha may be familiar to residents of those cities.

The carrier last operated Northwest Arkansas-Newark flights in 2022.

Its last regularly scheduled service to Newark from Omaha and Knoxville came in 2020 and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Featured image by SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.