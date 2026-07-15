Two of America's biggest airlines are putting one of the country's tiniest airports back on the map. And it's an airport that's a stone's throw from one of the country's most spectacular national parks, right in the heart of Utah's red rock country.

Later this year, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines will return to Moab, Utah, via Canyonlands Field Airport (CNY).

Flights begin in October.

For residents of the eastern Utah city, it'll mark the first time in close to three years that they've had service on a major network airline.

That should be a big help for travelers in the region. By connecting to major Delta and United hubs, they'll be able to make much easier connections to the two airlines' many destinations across the U.S. and beyond.

Meanwhile, flyers in other parts of the country might consider Moab as a new, one-stop gateway destination to visit two nearby national parks.

Canyonlands Field is situated just minutes from Arches National Park, and about a half-hour drive from Canyonlands National Park.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 Arches National Park. WOLFGANG KAEHLER/LIGHTROCKET/GETTY IMAGES 0 1

And the new flights come as the area has gotten a handful of new points hotel options.

TPG Exclusive: A first look at Red Cliffs Lodge Moab, a respite in the heart of Utah's red rock country

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Delta and United's new Canyonlands service

Both Delta and United will launch service from Moab on Oct. 6, with flights on each carrier operated by their regional partner, SkyWest Airlines.

United will operate daily service to its Denver International Airport (DEN) hub.

Delta, meanwhile, will link Moab to its Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) hub, which is about a four-hour drive from CNY.

United Airlines Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft. FABRIZIO GANDOLFO/SOPA IMAGES, LIGHTROCKET/GETTY IMAGES

Because the two carriers have huge domestic networks from their DEN and SLC hubs, you'll be able to reach Moab in one stop from a long list of U.S. cities.

Whether you're flying Delta to Salt Lake or United to Denver, expect a small plane:

United will use a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-200 United Express jet.

Delta passengers will board a 50-seat Delta Connection CRJ-500 with a premium-heavy configuration; 60% of the seats are either first-class or Comfort (extra legroom).

Returning to Moab

Delta and United aren't strangers to eastern Utah. Delta last flew its SLC route from Moab in late 2023; United's DEN service from the airport wrapped up in January 2024.

Now, the flights are coming back as part of an Essential Air Service agreement with the federal government, which subsidizes commercial flights to underserved cities.

Delta's CNY-SLC route won't operate year-round. After launching its Moab flights on Oct. 6, flights will run through Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 30). Then, the route will be on hiatus until March 8, 2027.

New points hotel options in Moab

Since the two carriers last visited Moab, the local hotel scene has seen a boost, including new options for travelers looking to visit the area's national parks using points.

TPG's Rachel Craft recently got an exclusive first look at the brand-new Red Cliffs Lodge Moab — part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio and bookable with Marriott Bonvoy points.

Read more: How to save money on a national park trip this year with points and miles

RACHEL CRAFT/THE POINTS GUY

Meanwhile, Hilton Honors loyalists can book a property that's the first of Hilton's new Outset Collection.

Plan your next trip: The best US national parks you should visit at least once (or twice)

From Contour to Delta and United

Moab hasn't been entirely without air service during Delta and United's absence, though.

Regional airline Contour Airlines had been operating flights from CNY to DEN and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).

Schedule data from Cirium shows Contour's flights from Moab will end in September.

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