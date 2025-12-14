Hilton just opened its first-ever Outset Collection hotel in Utah, offering a sleek new stay near Arches and Canyonlands National Parks.

Slackline Moab features 138 minimalist rooms complete with wooden headboards and striking black accents, along with extra storage for guests’ gear. As the first Outset Collection property, the hotel focuses on combining “community-driven spaces” with the experience travelers expect from Hilton.

“Slackline Moab reflects a strong representation of what we’re building with Outset Collection — stays that are inspired by their surroundings and designed for travelers who want to feel truly connected to the places they explore,” Jenna Hackett, the senior vice president and global leader at Hilton Lifestyle Brand Management, said in a statement. “Moab’s spirit of adventure shines through in every detail of this property, from its thoughtful design to the experiences it unlocks. We’re excited to introduce Slackline Moab as a defining early example of what guests can expect from our newest brand.”

At Slackline Moab, fire pits and an outdoor pool overlooking the dramatic red rocks welcome guests to unwind upon arrival. The lobby doubles as a shared space and serves as the home of the hotel’s gear shop, which is stocked with trail snacks, water bottles, local guidebooks and more. To fuel up for the day, the hotel’s on-site restaurant — the Little Station Coffee and Kitchen — serves up hot breakfast, coffee and shareable snacks (think: cauliflower-crust pizza and pretzel bites) along with beer, wine and grab-and-go items.

During their stay, guests can take advantage of guided hiking, biking and stargazing tours.

The hotel also has dedicated spots for camper vans complete with 120‑volt/110‑power outlets, showers and Wi-Fi. Travelers who park there have access to the hotel’s amenities along with communal spaces, access to guiding services and the gear shop.

The property also features free parking and EV charging.

“Slackline Moab was created for travelers who feel most alive outdoors, and we’re excited to welcome guests to their new basecamp in red rock country,” Rebecca Cavallaro, the hotel’s general manager, said in the statement. “From trail-ready amenities to comfortable spaces for unwinding, we’ve designed every detail to help guests make the most of their Moab adventure.”

Rates for the Slackline Moab start at $75 per night or 29,000 Hilton Honors points, according to a search by TPG. Even looking into next summer, rates are still reasonable, with cash rates as low as $151 and redemptions as low as 57,000 points per night in June of 2026.

Beyond Moab, the hotel group is working to open several more Outset Collection by Hilton properties, including the ACME Hotel Chicago. Hilton has told TPG there are currently 60 hotels in development. The group said each property “is chosen for its distinct character and sense of place.”

The opening comes on the heels of Hilton’s decision to introduce a brand-new Hilton Honors Adventures category, allowing travelers to book luxury cruises and glamping experiences with their Hilton Honors points. To start, the non-hotel outdoor-focused travel experiences include partnerships with AutoCamp and luxe cruise line Explora Journeys.

