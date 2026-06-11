United Airlines might outfit its newest planes with a seating setup that's far more common on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Chicago-based carrier said it's exploring blocking the middle seats on some rows of its brand-new Airbus A321XLRs — United's all-new, single-aisle jets that can fly to Europe.

The arrangement would essentially give some economy passengers some extra elbow room with a guaranteed empty middle seat in their row.

United confirmed the talks to TPG after rumors of the potential new seating arrangement surfaced this week.

"We're always evaluating and testing new ways to further differentiate ourselves within the industry and add even more value to the experience of flying United," the airline said in a statement Thursday.

United's Airbus A321XLR Polaris cabin. UNITED AIRLINES

The airline stopped short of saying customers will definitely see this seating option on its new XLR jets. So, it appears there's more to come, still.

But it's an intriguing development, in any event.

A coach version of 'Eurobusiness'

Blocking the middle seat is a tactic airlines commonly use on narrow-body planes in Europe, which typically don't have domestic-style first-class cabins with distinct recliner seats.

These so-called "Eurobusiness" cabins usually essentially consist of regular economy seats, but with an empty middle seat between the window and aisle spots — and "soft product" touches like hot meal service.

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Eurobusiness setup on a British Airways plane. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

United's version of Eurobusiness — again, assuming it happens — would serve a different purpose.

The planes United is eyeing for the setup have both lie-flat Polaris suites and a bona fide premium economy cabin.

Polaris Suite that will debut on United Airlines' Airbus A321XLR and Coastliner planes. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

I'd expect the blocked middle seat rows to essentially serve as an elevated economy offering for passengers who don't want to fork over the cash (or miles) for a true high-end seat.

While you wouldn't get a lie-flat bed or a comfortable recliner, you'd at least be able to skip out on having a seatmate right next to you — not to mention any fight for access to the armrest. That's not a bad prospect considering United plans to fly its new XLRs on long-haul flights to Europe.

A potential twist for the new XLR

United recently took delivery of its first-ever A321XLR, but hasn't yet announced a launch date or route for the posh new plane — which, by the way, will feature another new feature in coach: a walk-up on-board snack bar.

Snack bar on United Airlines' Airbus A321XLR. UNITED AIRLINES

Contrary to reports Thursday, United said it is not eyeing the blocked middle seat setup for the other new aircraft configuration set to join its fleet soon — the premium-heavy A321 "Coastliner" that'll fly the airline's top transcontinental routes out of Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Flight attendant staffing at play?

Some have wondered if there could more at play beyond the cabin experience for passengers.

Blocking middle seats in a few rows on United's new XLRs could also potentially help the airline meet federal flight attendant staffing requirements that are based on a plane's seating capacity.

With the blocked seats, United's XLRs will have 150 seats, a threshold that requires four flight attendants under Federal Aviation Administration rules. Had United configured the jet with more than 150 seats, it likely would have needed a fifth flight attendant to comply with the regulations.

United said it plans to staff at least four flight attendants on its XLRs.

New economy-plus options (beyond Economy Plus)

While the blocked middle-seat concept is most synonymous with intra-Europe travel, we have seen it here in the U.S. in recent years.

Frontier Airlines deployed the concept in 2024 as a way to offer a pseudo-premium seating option (though its first-class seats are coming soon).

"UpFront Plus" on Frontier Airlines. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

As for United, this could end up being the carrier's latest move to try and layer in new higher-tier offerings in coach — that is, beyond the extra legroom Economy Plus it's offered for years.

In March, the airline announced plans to debut a couch-in-the-sky product on some of its largest long-haul planes, which involves turning three economy seats into a bed.

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