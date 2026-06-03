Travelers heading to the United Kingdom in the coming days may want to double-check their electronic travel authorization (ETA) status before leaving for the airport.

At the time of publishing this article on June 3, the U.K.'s ETA system has been experiencing ongoing technical issues, preventing some travelers from obtaining the required authorization needed to board flights, trains and ferries bound for the United Kingdom. According to multiple reports we've seen on Reddit, some travelers have been denied boarding after their ETA applications became stuck in processing.

In recent days, some applicants reported receiving error messages when attempting to submit applications through both the ETA app and website. Others said their applications remained stuck in processing, leaving them without an approved ETA ahead of scheduled departures.

According to original reporting from The New York Times, the U.K. Home Office said in a statement that it is aware that some customers are experiencing delays and that technical teams are working to resolve the issue.

What is the ETA?

The ETA is a digital travel authorization required for visa-exempt visitors traveling to the United Kingdom, including citizens of the United States, Canada and most European countries.

Introduced last year (though there was an extensive grace period before it came into full effect earlier this year), the authorization is linked electronically to a traveler's passport and is required before boarding transportation to the U.K. The ETA currently costs 20 British pounds (about $27), is valid for two years and allows multiple visits of up to six months at a time.

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While ETA approvals are often issued within minutes or hours, the U.K. government advises travelers to apply at least three days before departure.

Related: 19 popular destinations you need a visa or ETA to travel to with an American passport

What should travelers do before a trip to the U.K.?

If you have upcoming travel to the United Kingdom, verify that your ETA has been approved well before heading to the airport, train station or ferry terminal.

Travelers who have not yet applied should do so as soon as possible and avoid waiting until the day of departure. Those with pending applications should continue monitoring their status for updates and allow extra time in case processing delays persist.

Because carriers are required to verify ETA approval before boarding, travelers without an approved authorization may be unable to travel until the issue is resolved.

TPG will update this story as more information becomes available.