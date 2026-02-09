If you're planning a visit to the United Kingdom, getting an Electronic Travel Authorisation, or ETA for short, needs to be high on your travel to-do list. While the ETA requirement has technically been in effect for over a year, authorities have been somewhat flexible on enforcing it. As of Feb. 25, that leniency is ending. If you don't have one, you won't be able to enter the U.K.

On top of that, the cost of getting one is going to increase in the near future. Right now, an ETA costs 16 British pounds (about $22) per traveler, but according to U.K. officials, that cost is going to rise to 20 British pounds (about $27) at some point. Officials gave no specific date for when the increase could take place.

One notable aspect of the ETA to consider is that once you get one, it's good for two years (or until your passport expires). That means if you're a frequent visitor to London, you're covered for several trips. So even if you don't have any concrete plans to visit the U.K. anytime soon, it's worth getting one now because it covers you for the next two years, at a lower price.

What is an ETA?

As a reminder, the Electronic Travel Authorisation is a digital permission slip for any visitors to the U.K. (regardless of age) who are staying for up to six months and can travel there without a visa. It's similar to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, program that is mandated for noncitizens to visit the United States.

As of Feb. 25, eligible visitors will not be allowed to legally travel to the U.K. without an ETA. That means border officials can stop you from boarding your flight, ferry or train into the U.K. Passengers making connections through U.K. airports who do not pass through U.K. border control before continuing on their connecting journey do not need an ETA. However, if you do go through U.K. passport control, you will need an ETA.

Travelers must apply for an ETA online beforehand, and a photo upload is required. It could take up to three business days to obtain clearance. You can apply for an ETA on the U.K.'s government website. Only British and Irish citizens are exempt from the ETA requirement. If your ETA application is rejected for errors, you are eligible to reapply. However, if your application is formally refused, there is no appeal, which means you'll need to get a visa before you can enter the U.K.

Also, be aware that you can also apply through third-party sites, but you will be hit with an additional surcharge on top of the fee from the government.

Bottom line

If England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland are on your 2026 travel itinerary, be sure to apply for an ETA before the price goes up. While the U.K. government hasn't confirmed exactly when the ETA fee increase will take effect, it's better to act sooner rather than later.

