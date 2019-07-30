This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There are lots of ways to earn and use hotel points in Las Vegas — Hyatt points at M life resorts, Wyndham points at Caesars resorts, IHG points at the Venetian and Palazzo, Hilton points at the Waldorf Astoria, Marriott points at the Cosmopolitan and the list goes on. That list will soon get even longer, when it will be possible to earn and redeem Radisson Rewards points at Treasure Island.
When the 3,000-room hotel joins Radisson by late 2019, the iconic resort on the Las Vegas Strip will be known as Treasure Island – TI Hotel & Casino, a Radisson Hotel. This will be Radisson’s first property on the Strip. Treasure Island’s immersive pirate theme and shows of the 1990s are no more, but there’s still a long-running Cirque du Soleil show (Mystère) and a newer Marvel Avengers exhibit within the hotel and casino.
Standard room rates at Treasure Island often range from $50 to $200 per night, plus a resort fee. Notably, the property is one of the few on the Strip that does not currently charge a parking fee.
Radisson has been going through a bit of a slump as US properties are concerned, but that may be changing with this new partnership in Las Vegas, the forthcoming opening of the new Radisson Hotel New York Times Square and the anticipated 2020 opening of the Radisson Blu Anaheim near Disneyland.
Radisson Rewards customers should be able to earn and redeem points at Treasure Island “in 2020.”
