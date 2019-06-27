This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When you think of Las Vegas, what comes to mind? Casinos, bachelorette parties and the movie “The Hangover”?
Well, yes, there’s all that, but think broader. Believe it or not, for the past decade or so, Las Vegas has been working to shrug off its reputation as only a raucous party destination and has rebranded (again) as a family vacation spot.
While it isn’t going all-in on families in exactly the same way as it did in the 1990s with multiple theme parks, pirate shows, etc., it still offers plenty of attractions for kids and activities for teens, as well as nearby natural wonders like Red Rock Canyon.
Las Vegas is often about excess, so expect to find enormous chocolate replicas of famous landmarks, thrilling roller coasters, fun-themed museums, aquariums and superhero exhibits. If you want to take the family to Vegas on a budget, it’s easy pretty easy, given the points hotels both on and off the Strip.
TPG sifted through dozens of points hotels in Vegas to find the ones best suited for families. We took into consideration location; perks (such as free breakfast); Wi-Fi; evening beverages and snacks; and amenities, like a swimming pool or playground. (No matter where your travels take you, though, here are the best hotel chains for families.)
Should You Stay on the Strip?
Staying on the Strip ensures you are close to all the action and attractions. There is a huge range of hotels to choose from, and many have swimming pools and kid-friendly amenities. You won’t need to rely on ride-shares or renting a car, because everything you need is right at your doorstep. That said, know that walking one end of the Strip to the other really isn’t doable by the average family in the average Las Vegas heat.
On the other hand, staying off the Strip usually gets you more for your dollar, which means you could afford to upgrade to a larger space. If you want to tour other parts of the state, an off-Strip hotel might suit you and your family better. Keep in mind that you will need to budget for transportation costs around town and to any attractions outside of the main hub. (If you decide to use ride-hailing around the city, there are things to know about using Uber in Las Vegas. And there’s so much to see, including the unexpected things that no one tells you about Las Vegas.)
Here are some accommodations across the city — on and off the Strip — that you can book with your hotel reward points. Be sure to check the cash price before completing your booking with points. Las Vegas hotels, especially midtier properties, are often surprisingly affordable, so research both cash and points rates before you book. Also keep in mind that you still pay the resort fee with most award bookings in Las Vegas (unless your casino status exempts you). If you need more help deciding, check TPG’s valuation of popular loyalty programs to see if it’s worth cashing out your points instead of using cash.
Hotels on or Close to the Strip
Stay close to all those iconic landmarks and Instagram-worthy sights by selecting a hotel right on the famous Las Vegas Strip. Even a hotel a block or so off the Strip can be a terrific home base for families visiting Vegas.
The Venetian
- Loyalty program: IHG Rewards Club
- Points per night: 70,000 and up
- Transfer Partner: Chase Ultimate Rewards 1:1 ratio
The Venetian is one of the big, themed resort casinos that can be fun for the whole crew. There are gondola rides through the spectacular man-made canals, 10 swimming pools and lots of shopping opportunities.
The Venetian is the only all-suite property on the Las Vegas Strip and claims that its rooms are twice the size of the average comparable hotel. It provides large luxury accommodations with sunken living rooms where kids can play undisturbed. The Bella Suite, which can be booked on points, is 700 square feet and has two queen beds. Remember with the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, the fourth award night is free.
The Bellagio
- Loyalty program: World of Hyatt
- Points per night: Category 6; from 25,000
- Transfer Partner: Chase Ultimate Rewards 1:1 ratio
Blame it on those nightly fountain shows that always draw a crowd, but The Bellagio is certainly one of the most instantly recognizable hotels on the planet. It might seem like a grown-up resort, but The Bellagio still manages to make its youngest guests feel right at home — outside of the casino and fanciest of the restaurants. Take your family to wander around the conservatory and botanical gardens or splash around in any one of the five swimming pools. The extensive buffet is always a big hit with young to old!
Standard rooms come with two queen-sized beds, or upgrade to a suite for more space and a separate living area. Learn more about the World of Hyatt rewards program, or top up your points balance by applying for the World of Hyatt Credit Card. The current iteration of the deal lets you earn 25,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months of card ownership, plus another 25,000 points after spending a total of $6,000 in six months.
Mandalay Bay
- Loyalty program: World of Hyatt
- Points per night: Category 5; from 20,000
- Transfer Partner: Chase Ultimate Rewards 1:1 ratio
Mandalay Bay is on the south end of the Strip, but for families the real attraction is its amazing pool and beach-like wave pool. If that’s not enough, there’s also an on-site shark reef aquarium and Cirque du Soleil show.
The Mirage, Las Vegas
- Loyalty program: World of Hyatt
- Points per night: Category 5; from 20,000
- Transfer Partner: Chase Ultimate Rewards 1:1 ratio
For a true Vegas experience, it’s hard to beat The Mirage. This center Strip resort has beautiful swimming pools, lagoons and waterfalls will that keep kids and adults busy all day long, while the nightly erupting volcano is sure to attract attention. Don’t forget to check out the 20,000-gallon aquarium behind the front desk.
An on-site restaurant, California Pizza Kitchen, is a good bet for kids. LVB Burgers and Bar also has insane milkshakes, and there is a frozen yogurt shop, too. The show, “LOVE,” is also pretty great, even if your kids don’t know who the Beatles are.
Learn how to match your Hyatt status with M Life for elite perks in Las Vegas.
Residence Inn by Marriott Las Vegas Convention Center
- Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy
- Points per night: Category 4; from 25,000
- Transfer Partner: Chase Ultimate Rewards 1:1 ratio
If you want to get away from the massive casino resorts a little, the Residence Inn is close to the Strip and Adventuredome — a fun theme park inside the Circus Circus hotel, featuring a midway, laser tag, bumper cars and even roller coasters. Junior tickets for kids measuring under 48 inches cost just $20 each.
Parents will appreciate the in-suite full kitchens, which offer the flexibility to dine in your room and cut down on costs or just to accommodate small fussy eaters. They come complete with all pots and pans and even a dishwasher. The on-site, coin-operated laundry facilities are a lifesaver when traveling with babies or small children and can help to keep your luggage light. All rooms are suites, ensuring mom and dad some privacy with doors on the bedrooms as well as pullout or full-size additional beds and play yards or cribs available on request. Each day of your stay, your whole gang can enjoy the free cooked breakfast, free evening snacks and reliable Wi-Fi.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Las Vegas
- Loyalty program: Hilton Honors
- Points per night: 26,000 to 40,000
- Transfer Partner: Amex Membership Rewards transfer at a 1:2 ratio
The Embassy Suites hotel is within walking distance to places like the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, as well as the National Atomic Testing Museum.
The two-bedroom suites offer extra room for all your belongings and allow family members to have a little privacy and space to spread out. This hotel is best suited for families with older kids and teens who will appreciate the TV in their room and the heated outdoor pool. Made-to-order breakfast is also included in your stay.
Boost your Hilton balance with welcome bonuses and everyday spending with Hilton’s cobranded credit cards, including Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card and Hilton Honors American Express Card.
Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Las Vegas
- Loyalty program: IHG Rewards Club
- Points per night: 40,000 and up
- Transfer Partner: Chase Ultimate Rewards 1:1 ratio
Just one block from the Strip, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort offers affordable condo-style accommodations suitable for families. The one- and two-bedroom villas feature fully equipped kitchens and living and dining spaces.
DVDs can be rented for an impromptu movie night, but you might find it hard to get your children back to the room, as this resort has so many activities and amenities especially for kids. There’s an arcade, pool table, Ping-Pong and swimming pool available on site.
Don’t forget that IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card holders get the fourth night free on award stays. That brings down the cost of a four-night points stay from 160,000 to 120,000 points.
The Westin Las Vegas
- Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy
- Points per night: Category 5; from 35,000 points
- Transfer Partner: Chase Ultimate Rewards 1:1 ratio
Located just off the Strip, this pace allows you to use your Marriott points to stay in a room with a king bed or two double beds while earning and using Marriott elite status perks.
Right now you can earn 75,000 welcome points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.
Off-Strip Hotels
If you just need or want to be in Las Vegas and don’t care so much about being on the Strip or in a megaresort, here are some off-the-Strip options where you can use points.
Hampton Inn and Suites Las Vegas–Red Rock/Summerlin
- Loyalty program: Hilton Honors
- Points per night: 29,000 to 30,000 Hilton points
- Transfer Partner: Amex Membership Rewards at a 1MR:2HH ratio
For the family that loves to explore outdoors, the Red Rock Hampton Inn and Suites is perfectly situated. Your flock can enjoy mountain biking, hiking and discovering the nearby petroglyphs. You’ll also find that all the glitz of the Strip is just 8 miles away if you get an itch for the action. Kids will also enjoy the swimming pool, and the whole family can charge up before a day of adventure with the daily hot breakfasts.
Find out which Hilton credit card is best for families.
Hyatt Place, Las Vegas
- Loyalty program: World of Hyatt
- Points per night: Category 2; from 8,000
- Transfer Partner: Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer at a 1:1 ratio
Rooms at the Hyatt Place are available for a solid redemption value of just 8,000 points (with no added fees). Rooms here feature corner nooks with a sofa sleeper bed, which allows parents to have a little privacy in the evenings to watch TV and relax while the children sleep. Breakfast is free at Hyatt Place, but only if you book direct through Hyatt.
Homewood Suites by Hilton, Henderson/South Las Vegas
- Loyalty program: Hilton Honors
- Points per night: 30,000 Hilton points
- Transfer Partner: Amex Membership Rewards at a 1MR:2HH ratio
For families who want a quieter side of Las Vegas, the Homewood Suites in Henderson South might be a good base. A complimentary airport shuttle gets you to the hotel, which is in an area rich with shops, parks and restaurants. After a day of sightseeing close to town or at attractions farther out like the Hoover Dam, you can relax in your spacious one- or two-bedroom suite.
In your suite, you’ll find a kitchen featuring a full-size refrigerator and a dishwasher. There is an on-site convenience store and even a complimentary grocery service available in case you need last-minute provisions.
Staybridge Suites, Las Vegas
- Loyalty program: IHG Rewards Club
- Points per night: from 40,000 IHG points
- Transfer Partner: Chase Ultimate Rewards 1:1 ratio
This family-friendly hotel is a half mile from the Strip and offers amazing views from each room’s balcony. Your days will start with free hot breakfast before you let the kids splash around in the pools, which have free cabanas where parents can relax.
Each suite comes with a full kitchen and dining room. Every modern convenience you could need is provided so you can whip up meals in the room. The on-site laundry services let you return home with clean clothes and one less chore after your vacation.
Bottom Line
Whether you stay on or off the Strip, Las Vegas offers unforgettable sights and sounds to entertain the entire family. Do you prefer to stay in the thick of all the action or do you choose a quieter hotel for a relaxing vacation experience? Let us know.
Featured photo by Mandalay Bay
