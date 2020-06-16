Savvy credit card users share how these 4 limited-time perks should change
In the past couple of months, we’ve seen a number of positive changes from credit card issuers to retain existing customers in light of the ongoing pandemic. From new category bonuses to reduced annual fees to new credits, it’s easy to lose track of the developments. Thankfully, we created a continuously updated guide to the latest card benefit changes.
To that end, we asked our readers in the TPG Lounge and TPG Women Facebook groups what coronavirus-related benefits and bonuses are working so far — and what’s not. In fact, this is a follow-up from a check-in we had with our community back in April, when many readers accurately predicted some of the latest announcements.
Without further ado, here are some of the card benefits that the TPG community wants to see change — and what shouldn’t.
In This Post
Extend the grocery bonuses
There have been dozens of cards across various issuers that have either increased or introduced a grocery bonus category. Some cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, have even allowed travel credits to be applied towards grocery purchases. However, many of these bonuses are ending this summer, as soon as the end of June.
Betty C.: I really appreciated being able to use my travel credit on the Chase Sapphire Reserve for groceries. They gave 5x points on that $300, too, which makes me happy.
Hoe N.: That grocery bonus on Chase cards kept me spending on my Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. I hope they extend it because Amex has a lock on that bonus.
Expand beyond specific credits
Readers appreciate Amex’s new limited-time credits but some find them to be too limiting. For instance, The Platinum Card® from American Express will give you up to $10 per month each on streaming and on wireless services through the end of the year. Other cards, such as the Capital One lineup, are offering new ways to earn or redeem for streaming services.
However, not everyone needs that specific bonus (i.e. you share a streaming or wireless accounts with others) and some readers would rather see more unique perks.
Erin K.: I would appreciate some bonus earnings (on personal, not business cards) on internet and cable services, since I don’t do streaming services. Home improvement or furniture-type purchases would also be nice.
Mitchel M.: I’m kind of disappointed at the credit for my American Express® Green Card card. The sole $10 per month credit for cell service is kind of weak. Also, it would have been nice if they had offered an additional temporary bonus category for groceries like many of the Chase cards did.
More ways to use airline fee credits
Jack G.: Amex hasn’t done anything with the airline fee credits. It’s clear they are much harder to use this year and they haven’t given any other options for them.
I’ve written about the inflexibility of the Amex airline credit, especially at a time when fewer people are willing to step foot on a plane. Both Chase and Citi have made the travel credit on their premium cards more flexible through the end of the year.
Amex’s airline fee credit has always been the most limiting of the bunch, with only airline incidental fees triggering reimbursement. That means you cannot get compensation for buying an airline ticket for the future, but you can use the up to $200 credit towards things such as seat selection fees and checked bag fees.
Provide more dining credit flexibility
To be fair, this one is not a limited-time credit but a relevant one nonetheless. While the dining credit on cards such as the American Express® Gold Card is appreciated — especially at a time when delivery and pickup is the norm — some cardholders want to see the credit be more flexible.
Wallace C.: For the Amex Platinum, the Uber Eats credit is cool and all but with all of the taxes, fees, Uber’s cut and the tip I’d like to leave, $15 gets me just about nothing.
David O.: I feel like with Grubhub going up in price so much now (every restaurant charges so much more to go through them versus direct), the Amex Gold card’s dining credit has lost its luster.
Bottom line
With so many changes in a constantly shifting environment, card issuers will struggle to satisfy every one of their cardholders. However, we’ve seen a chorus of support for some perks, while others are considered to be too niche to be helpful. For many readers, you may already be satisfied with everything that we’ve seen — and that’s okay, too.
As the months roll on, will we see issuers extend limited-time bonuses and benefits? Or, do credit card companies believe that our spending will return to pre-pandemic levels in the weeks to come? We’ll find out soon enough.
Featured photo by Prostock Studio / Getty Images.
