Win an Etihad business-class flight, a seven-night Hyatt stay and more during TPG’s Night of Giveaways on Dec. 17
Register now for a chance to win fantastic prizes!
As we enter the final weeks of the year, it’s safe to say that many of us are looking forward to a better 2021.
And what better way to celebrate the end of the 2020 TPG Awards and the approaching new year than with an exciting contest!
Today, we’re thrilled to announce TPG’s Night of Giveaways, starting on Thursday Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This event will consist of virtual trivia covering the four weeks of the awards: airlines, credit cards, hotels & destinations, and cruises (the latter of which will launch next week).
If you’ve been reading our site, following our social channels and tuning in for our live events, this is your chance to show your knowledge! In doing so, you could take home some fantastic prizes, including:
- A round-trip, business-class flight on Etihad Airways (or opt for a pair of round-trip economy flights instead)
- A seven-night stay in any Category 1-7 Hyatt property in the world
- Top-tier, Omni Select Black status, valid for one year
- A pair of two-night stays in IHG properties — one in London and one New York
- Multiple Hilton Honors “Be My Guest” certificates for free nights
- Two round-trip, domestic flights on United Airlines
- And much, much more!
The evening will be co-hosted by our founder and CEO, Brian Kelly, and Dan Schachner, best known as the referee of the annual PuppyBowl event.
Here are the full details:
Date: Thursday Dec. 17, 2020
Time: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Zoom webinar — Register here
Participating is simple:
- Register for the Zoom webinar.
- Log in to the webinar at the scheduled start time using the unique link from your confirmation email.
- Access the CrowdPurr platform and enter the unique access code — which will be provided in the reminder email one hour before and displayed on screen at the beginning of the webinar.
Once the game begins, you’ll hear the audio through Zoom but enter your answers through CrowdPurr — so you must join both the webinar and access the CrowdPurr event to participate. You’ll earn points based on not only correct answers but also the speed at which you submit those responses.
If you haven’t been following along with our TPG Awards coverage, be sure to review what you missed on this page. You can also take a look at our Facebook page and Instagram account for social-specific content.
Remember — anything is fair game for the questions, so the more you know, the better your chances of winning.
There is a limit on attendees, so register today, and then tune in on Tuesday Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. as we celebrate what’s to come in 2021.
Note that by registering to participate in this Contest, contestants agree to the Official General Rules and Additional Rules. Please reach out to nick.ewen@thepointsguy.com with any questions about eligibility, registration or accessing the event.
Featured photo by Dmitry Birin/Shutterstock
