The top 10 destinations for spring break this year — according to Google Flight searches
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This time of year, there’s no shortage of “top 10” lists for eager spring breakers — and that’s great news for anyone out there who hasn’t yet made vacation plans. There’s still time! And, according to Google Flights, here are the top trending destinations in North America based on round-trip searches from U.S. gateways for trips from March 20–April 6, 2020.
Let’s look at the 10 most popular destinations for spring break 2020. (And, here’s some required reading: How to be an advanced user of Google Flights.)
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
In This Post
Palm Springs, California
Airport: Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)
Who flies there? Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Contour Aviation, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Sun Country and United Airlines
Where to stay? While the Andaz Palm Springs is on TPG’s list of 20 new hotels we can’t wait to book in 2020, you can’t stay there just yet. It opens later this year. But, here are some other hotel options in the Palm Springs area:
- Hotel Paseo, Autograph Collection: Marriott Category 5, 35k points per night on standard dates or use a 35k reward night certificate
- JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort: Marriott Category 6, 50k points per night on standard dates or use a 50k reward night certificate
- Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel: from 60k IHG Rewards Club points
- Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa: 70k Hilton Honors points or use a Weekend Night Reward
Related: Palm Springs is my LGBTQ family’s happy place
Sarasota, Florida
Airport: Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)
Who flies there? Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta, Elite Airways, Frontier, JetBlue, Sun Country and United Airlines
Where to stay? The Sarasota area is blessed with some of Florida’s best beaches and is a popular spring break choice — especially for families and anyone looking to stretch their travel budget.
On points, you can stay at:
- Hyatt Regency Sarasota: from 15k World of Hyatt points per night
- The Westin Sarasota: Marriott Category 5, from 35k points per night on standard dates
- Art Ovation Hotel, Autograph Collection: Marriott Category 5, from 35k points per night on standard dates
- The Sarasota Modern, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel: Marriott Category 5, from 35k points per night on standard dates
- The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota: Marriott Category 6, from 50,000 points per night on standard dates
Los Cabos, Mexico
Airport: Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) (Google Flights searches for San Jose del Cabo, Mexico)
Who flies there? Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, United Airlines and VivaAerobus
Where to stay? There are so many fabulous places to stay in Los Cabos — especially on points. We think one of the best values in the area is the JW Marriott Los Cabos (Category 6, 50k Marriott points per night on standard dates.
You can also check out the Solaz, a Luxury Collection Hotel (Marriott Bonvoy Category 7, 60 points per night on standard dates) or book an all-inclusive like either the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos or Holiday Inn Resort Los Cabos for 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night for double occupancy (10k points per night additional for kids over 3).
Related: 9 kid-friendly activities in Cabo San Lucas
Fort Myers, Florida
Airport: Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
Who flies there? American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country and United Airlines
Where to stay? When flying into RSW, you can opt to stay close by on Fort Myers Beach, head to either Sanibel or Captiva islands or even head further south to Naples or Marco Island. The choice is yours. Check out the Wyndham Gardens Fort Myers Beach (15k Wyndham Rewards points per night) or book any of the cottages or condos on Sanibel and “erase” the charge (as long as it’s posted as a travel expense) with your Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card.
On Naples, try The Ritz-Carlton, Naples (Marriott Category 8, 85k points per night on standard dates) and on Marco Island, go for the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort (Category 7 from 60k points per night on standard dates) or the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort (between 61k–80k Hilton Honors points per night).
Related: Take the family to Ft. Myers and Sanibel Island: Here’s how.
Cancun, Mexico
Airport: Cancun International Airport (CUN)
Who flies there? Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, Interjet, JetBlue, LATAM Airlines, Spirit, Southwest, Sun Country, United Airlines and VivaAerobus
Where to stay? Cancun is another destination where terrific points hotels are abundant. Look at the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa (Category 6, from 50k points per night on standard dates), the all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cancun (from 25k World of Hyatt points per night for double occupancy; plus 12.5k for additional kids older than 2 or adults in the room) or The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun (Marriott Category 6, from 50k points per night on standard dates).
Related: Redeem points at these 9 family-friendly resorts in Cancun
Cozumel, Mexico
Airport: Cozumel International Airport (CZM)
Who flies there? American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, Sun Country and United Airlines
Where to stay? Use your Marriott Bonvoy points to stay at The Westin Cozumel (Category 5, from 35k points per night on standard dates), your IHG Rewards Club points to book a trip to the Presidente InterContinental Cozumel Resort & Spa (from 50k IHG Rewards Club points) or use your fixed-value points (like Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards) to book other area resorts via the Chase travel portal or American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts.
Related: 7 amazing spots in Mexico’s Riviera Maya that aren’t Tulum
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Airport: George Town/Owen Roberts Airport (GCM)
Who flies there? American Airlines, Cayman Airways, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United Airlines
Where to stay? If you’ve got IHG Rewards Club points — or Chase Ultimate Rewards points that you can transfer to your IHG account — look at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa (from 70k IHG points), which is getting terrific reviews from travelers.
Other options include The Westin Grand Cayman (Marriott Category 7, from 60k points per night on standard dates) or The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman (Marriott Category 8, from 85k points per night on standard dates).
Related: Where to use hotel points in Grand Cayman
Vail, Colorado
Airport: Eagle Colorado Regional Airport (EGE)
Who flies there? American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines
Where to stay? TPG’s own Summer Hull recently stayed at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort (Category 7, from 60k points per night on standard dates). Other points options — for 30k World of Hyatt points per night — include the Grand Hyatt Vail and Christiania Lodge (a Destination Hotel participating in the World of Hyatt program). Or, you could go all-out at the Four Seasons Resort Vail, bookable through the Amex FHR program.
Related: Planning your skip trip with points and miles
Austin, Texas
Airport: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
Who flies there? Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country and United Airlines
Where to stay? TPG staff have a soft spot for Austin since it’s home to one of parent company Red Ventures’ offices. And, there are so many cool places to stay. The Otis, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, just opened in the city’s Campus District. It’s a Category 6 from 50k points per night on standard dates.
Look also at the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt (from 60k IHG points) or the Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown-University (from 45k IHG points).
Related: Planning a family trip to Austin
Phoenix, Arizona
Airport: Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX)
Who flies there? Advanced Air, Aer Lingus, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Boutique Air, Contour Aviation, Delta, Frontier, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue, JetSuiteX, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country and United Airlines
Where to stay? Book a spring break stay at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa (from 20k World of Hyatt points) or consider an Airbnb.
Related: Fun family road trips in Arizona
Bottom line
It’s not too late to plan a terrific spring break this year. As you can see from these top 10 destinations trending via Google Flights searches, plenty of other travelers are still on the hunt for the perfect getaway. Do you know where you’re going for spring break? Let us know in the comments section below.
Featured image courtesy of Shalom Ormsby Images Inc./Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.