A posh new St. Regis is (finally) opening in the heart of London this fall
London's posh Mayfair neighborhood is getting an equally posh new hotel, and Marriott Bonvoy fanatics are sure to be pleased.
Set to open in October, The St. Regis London is a full renovation of a former hotel at Bondon Street and Conduit Street. Designed by Richmond International, the hotel's design is an ode to London's famed tailors on Savile Row, Bond Street's flashy fashion houses and the neighborhood's art galleries and auction houses. In fact, the Sarabande Foundation's House of Bandits gallery, founded by Lee Alexander McQueen, curated over 1,000 pieces of art for the hotel.
The property features 193 rooms, including 66 suites and two wellness suites, with a smart design and luxury amenities like the signature St. Regis mattresses and butler service.
Chef Daniel Rose, the force behind New York's Michelin-starred Le Coucou, will open Le Perroquet, an all-day French brasserie.
"The St. Regis London is set to become the city's newest cultural heartbeat and gathering place," Marco Novella, the hotel's general manager, said in a statement shared with The Points Guy. "In the heart of Mayfair, we have created a destination where timeless rituals are reimagined for today's global luminaries. Returning to the roots of true luxury, which is considered and personal, every Host at St. Regis London is committed to intuitive service, as we prepare to open our doors at this distinguished address."
Points hotels have been on the rise in London in recent years, including the 2024 opening of the Park Hyatt London River Thames. Later this year, Hilton will open the Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch, also one of the most anticipated hotel openings this year, not just in London, but around the world.
Cash and points rates for The St. Regis London are currently unavailable.
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