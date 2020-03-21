Should you go on spring break? Absolutely not.
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hello from my parents’ house where I am writing this article in an effort to “flatten the curve” and social distance myself from others. The deadly coronavirus is still spreading fast, and we all need to do our part to free up valuable medical resources for those who need them the most.
This adjustment, of course, hasn’t been easy for so many of us. Life as we knew it just a few days ago seems like a relic from an ancient past, and we’re all adjusting to relative solitude as our new normal.
Visit TPG’s guide to all coronavirus news and updates
It seems like the entire world is in a constant state of anxiety: People are losing their livelihoods, airlines are on the verge of bankruptcy and entire countries are on lockdown.
And yet, it’s come to our attention that many of you — against the advice of health experts, government officials and, hopefully, even your friends and family — are considering going on spring break.
We cannot stress this enough: You should not go on spring break. Should not!
Let us explain.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
You should only travel if it’s urgent and essential
We support the travel industry, but now is not the time for nonessential trips.
Instead of traveling right now, we suggest you use this time to plan your next vacation. You don’t have to book yet, but figure out where you want to go and map out the right strategy for building up the points and miles you need to take those trips.
TPG can guide travelers through this process. We’ll share the news when it’s time to start booking, but at least for the short term, let’s all do as much as we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes hitting pause on travel.
In fact, on March 19, the U.S. State Department issued a level 4 warning against all international travel. Officials are encouraging U.S. citizens not to go abroad and to return home if they’re currently traveling.
Only you can make the very personal decision about whether or not to keep, postpone or cancel upcoming trips, but spring break is almost certainly off the table. Instead, we encourage you to get a list going of all the places you want to see when we emerge from the immediate crisis.
Young adults are still at risk of COVID-19
When reports of the novel coronavirus started to surface, it was widely believed that healthy, young adults weren’t at risk of serious infection — though they could, even unknowingly, spread it to immunocompromised and elderly people. These people are at serious risk of death if infected with COVID-19.
Now, though, reports are surfacing that 40% of people hospitalized due to the virus are younger than 54 years old.
While you might think you’re young, healthy and invincible, this virus will effect us all, in one way or another. You might think you’re not at risk, but that’s even more reason to take every precaution necessary. Protect yourself and those around you by staying home.
You shouldn’t have a beach party
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis isn’t closing popular Florida spring break beaches, NBC News reported, but recently signed an order limiting parties on beaches to 10 people or fewer. Local governments, however, have stepped in. The mayors of Miami and Fort Lauderdale have issued orders to close their beaches due to the severity of the situation.
So even if you want to kick back, relax and grab a spot in the sun … well, you might be out of luck.
Sure, some beaches are still open, but this isn’t the time for going out and partying with your friends.
Related: Is now a good time to plan a trip to the beach?
Instead, stay at home with loved ones. It will make a difference. The faster we can all get through this, the faster things can get back to normal — and that daiquiri on the beach will be even more worth it.
Featured image courtesy of Jim McKinley/Getty Images.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Miles are now transferrable to several airline partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 15+ leading travel loyalty programs
- Named ‘Best Stand-Alone Card' by The Points Guy, 2019.
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.