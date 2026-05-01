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Is this it? Spirit is preparing to shut down, reports say

May 01, 2026
2 min read
Spirit A320 Aerial BOS
Is this it? Spirit is preparing to shut down, reports say
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Spirit Airlines is preparing to shut down, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and the New York Times.

The airline, which was first reported to be considering liquidation several weeks ago, had hoped to secure a $500 million bailout from the U.S. government before running out of cash. Talks have reportedly stalled, however, with some of the creditors from Spirit's current bankruptcy opposing the terms of the bailout, which could have seen the government owning a sizable equity stake in the airline.

It was not immediately clear what timeline Spirit is considering for shutting down. As of Friday afternoon, the airline was still operating its normal schedule.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related: Spirit could shut down: here's what travelers should know

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