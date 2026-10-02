Southwest Airlines is planning its biggest flight schedule ever for next summer, with a big focus in Austin, Nashville in San Diego.

The Dallas-based carrier on Friday announced an 11-route expansion that includes new service to Costa Rica, Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

Nine of the routes are flights Southwest has never offered before.

As part of its summer 2027 "route drop," the airline will link Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to three new destinations in the Caribbean and Central America.

AUS was the biggest winner overall, with a total of seven completely new or returning routes launching starting in June.

Southwest Airlines planes at Nashville International Airport (BNA). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Elsewhere, Nashville International Airport (BNA) will get two new island destinations and a few additional domestic flights.

And San Diego International Airport (SAN) will land new service to the Deep South, along with a host of additional flights to cities it's already served.

Southwest's new and returning routes

Here's the rundown of the routes Southwest is launching and bringing back next summer.

This new service will run during the peak summer season between June 3 and Aug. 2, 2027.

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Route Notes Austin to Guanacaste Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Costa Rica Weekend service Austin to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in Nassau, Bahamas Weekend service Austin to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) Weekend service Austin to Portland International Airport (PDX) Daily seasonal service; last flown in 2018 Austin to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) Seasonal Saturday service; last flown in 2023 Austin to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) Weekend service Austin to Bozeman Yellowstone Airport (BZN) Saturday service Nashville to Boise Airport (BOI) New route Nashville to Nassau New route Nashville to Howard Hamilton Providenciales Airport (PLS), Turks and Caicos New route San Diego to Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma City Seasonal Sunday service

Southwest on Friday also announced it would bring back seasonal service operated in 2026 from Nashville to Bozeman, Montana.

Ditto for its San Diego flights to Bozeman, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio.

Doubling down on Austin, Nashville

In Austin, Southwest expects to operate its largest-ever schedule next summer, with around 143 departures on peak days.

Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

The carrier has gotten plenty of competition in the Texas capital of late, with Delta Air Lines quickly adding routes at an airport it's made one of its top focus cities. But Southwest remains the clear leader at AUS, still.

Meanwhile, Southwest is planning as many as 220 daily flights in Nashville next summer.

Not coincidentally, AUS and BNA are two airport where construction is already underway on inaugural Southwest airport lounges.

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