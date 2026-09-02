Lounges are officially coming to Southwest Airlines.

Construction is already underway on four locations, with outposts in Austin, Baltimore, Honolulu and Nashville expected to open late next year.

And there are more on the way.

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"This is just the beginning of a broader footprint across the Southwest system, with at least seven more lounges planned to open over the next several years across high-demand business and leisure markets," the carrier said in a Wednesday statement.

Southwest Airlines plane. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

News of Southwest's lounges comes without much surprise, as CEO Bob Jordan and other executives have openly discussed the possibility for more than a year.

Still, Wednesday's confirmation of those plans represents another milestone in a radical transformation of what was once the largest no-frills carrier in the U.S.

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Southwest still doesn't offer all the same amenities as full-service rivals American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, but its makeover during recent years has been dramatic.

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Once known for open seating in an all-economy cabin, Southwest now offers assigned seats and has added extra-legroom sections for customers willing to pay for extra space.

Southwest Airlines extra-legroom seat. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Also gone is the airline's "Bags Fly Free" mantra — once a seemingly unshakeable pillar of Southwest's brand identity. That ended last year when the carrier began charging for checked luggage, though there are exemptions for elite frequent flyers, customers traveling in more expensive fare classes and for Southwest credit card holders.

Speaking of credit cards, Southwest says that's how customers will be able to enter its lounges. Access will be granted via "a new, premium, Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card issued by Chase" that will debut next year.

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That comes as cobranded airline credit cards have become increasingly important revenue drivers for all U.S. airlines. A number of carriers have begun pushing more customers to apply for their credit cards by offering perks such as discounted award tickets, preferential boarding and waivers for certain fees.

By tying lounge access to its credit card, Southwest joins that list — another step in a transformation that makes it more similar to the full-service legacy carriers it used to be proudly different from.

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