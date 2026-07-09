Travelers looking to earn Southwest Rapid Rewards points without opening a credit card now have a new option.

After first announcing plans for a cobranded debit card last year, Southwest Airlines has officially opened applications for its new Southwest Rapid Rewards® Debit Card. The card earns Rapid Rewards points on everyday purchases and includes several Southwest-specific perks, all without requiring a credit check.

The card is issued by Sunrise Banks and requires customers to open a Southwest Rapid Rewards checking account.

The information for the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Debit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

What the Southwest Rapid Rewards debit card offers

Unlike Southwest's cobranded credit cards, the Southwest Rapid Rewards debit card is designed for customers who prefer debit cards or aren't eligible for a credit card.

New cardholders can earn a 2,500-point welcome bonus after setting up two recurring direct deposits and spending $100 on purchases within the first 90 days from account opening.

The card earns:

1 point per dollar spent on eligible Southwest Airlines purchases

1 point per dollar spent on qualifying dining and subscription purchases, including cable, streaming services, internet, phone, utilities and insurance premiums

1 point per $2 spent on all other eligible purchases

GABRIELLE BERNARDINI/THE POINTS GUY

Cardholders can also earn an annual bonus based on eligible purchases made during their cardmember year:

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Spend $5,000 to $9,999.99: Earn 2,500 bonus points

Spend $10,000 to $14,999.99: Earn 5,000 bonus points

Spend $15,000 or more: Earn 7,500 bonus points

Additional benefits include:

7,500 Companion Pass

All points earned with the debit card count toward earning a Companion Pass, including the welcome bonus and annual spend bonuses

A 20% Southwest flight promotion code each January

An annual $35 statement credit on eligible Southwest purchases

No ATM surcharges at Cirrus network ATMs

The Southwest Rapid Rewards debit card charges a $6.99 monthly fee, though it is waived for customers who maintain an average monthly checking account balance of at least $2,500.

Related: Credit vs. debit cards: Which is the smarter choice?

Who should consider the Southwest Rapid Rewards debit card?

For most Southwest loyalists, one of the airline's cobranded credit cards will likely provide more value. Those cards offer additional travel perks — including free checked bags and preferred seating — along with higher rewards potential on eligible purchases.

However, the debit card fills a niche that most airline loyalty programs don't.

MILORAD KRAVIC/GETTY IMAGES

Because no credit check is required, it could appeal to travelers who aren't eligible for a credit card or who simply prefer using a debit card for everyday purchases. It also offers a way to earn Rapid Rewards points and Companion Pass-qualifying points through debit card spending, which is relatively uncommon among other cards on the market.

The annual 7,500 Companion Pass qualifying points may also appeal to Southwest flyers working toward Companion Pass status, while the annual 20% discount code and $35 Southwest statement credit add some ongoing value for cardholders who regularly fly the airline.

Related: The ultimate guide to Southwest credit card eligibility

Bottom line

Southwest's new Rapid Rewards debit card won't replace a travel rewards credit card for most frequent travelers, but that's not really its purpose.

Instead, it offers an alternative way to earn Rapid Rewards points on everyday spending without a credit check, while providing Southwest-specific perks that could be worthwhile for travelers who primarily use debit cards or want another path toward earning a Companion Pass.

Related: How the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card can save you money on every trip