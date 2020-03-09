You might be eligible for a 25% points bonus from Southwest Rapid Rewards — here’s how to find out
If you have a Southwest credit card, log into your account right now: You might be targeted to earn a 25% Rapid Rewards points boost. Even better, these points count toward the points you’ll need to earn within a calendar year in order to qualify for the Southwest Companion Pass, which allows you to bring a companion for free on any route you fly.
Promotion at a glance
- Earn up to 25,000 extra Rapid Rewards points with $100,000 in spending.
- An easy way to earn points toward the Companion Pass, which now requires 125,000 Rapid Rewards points earned within a year
- Great for business owners
To qualify, you’ll first have to register for the promotion linked here, then earn at least 6,000 Rapid Rewards points on your Southwest credit card between April 1 and June 30, 2020. These points can be earned at a rate of two points per dollar spent on Southwest flights, as well as participating car rentals and hotels. You’ll earn one point per dollar on all other purchases.
Southwest caps the total number of points you can earn at 25,000, which means that this promotion is particularly fantastic for small-business owners or anyone else who faces expenses of up to $100,000 over the required 90 days. Furthermore, the promotion is an easy way to top up your Southwest account balance for future sale fares.
If you’d like to learn more about the Southwest Companion Pass, check out our guide here. This Rapid Rewards promotion can help you reach your 125,000 points goal earlier in the year, which is particularly valuable because the pass is valid for the entirety of the year in which you earn it, as well as the full year following. So if you earn it by June 2020, you’ll be able to bring a companion for free for the next 18 months.
Here’s how to find out if you’re eligible
This promotion does not appear to be open to everyone. To find out if you’re eligible, log into your Southwest account and click on “Promotions” in the left dark-blue sidebar, under “My Account.”
If you’re targeted for this offer, you’ll see the screen below:
What you need to know:
- Register for the promotion between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020 to begin tracking your promotion-eligible mileage.
- Earn a minimum of 6,000 points through any Rapid Rewards credit card during the promotional months. All earned points must post to your Rapid Rewards account on or before June 30 in order to qualify you for the 25% points boost.
- The 25% bonus points count toward Companion Pass qualification but will not count toward A-List or A-List Preferred qualification.
- It can take up to eight weeks for your points to post to your account.
- Maximum during the promotional period is 25,000 bonus points per Rapid Rewards account.
- Bonus points earned from Chase on a new credit card promotion will not be eligible for the 25% bonus.
- Points transferred from Chase Ultimate Rewards to Southwest Rapid Rewards will not be eligible for the 25% bonus.
- Only the Rapid Rewards member who received this offer from Southwest Airlines is eligible for this promotion.
- Offer is nontransferable.
- Bonus points will post directly to your Southwest Rapid Rewards account and will not appear on your credit card statement.
- To qualify for this bonus offer, account must be open and not in default at the time of fulfillment.
