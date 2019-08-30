This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Alaska Airlines is the fifth-largest carrier in the United States and, though it’s often seen as an outsider on the East Coast, its growth this decade has positioned it as a major player in domestic air travel. On the West Coast, Alaska has become a juggernaut on routes within the region.
The airline traces its roots back to 1932 in Alaska (of course), though the modern-day company has its biggest hubs in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Though no one quite knows who its mascot is, the friendly face on its tail is has become a common sight at airports across the country.
Alaska was the last big carrier to join this century’s trend of “consolidation,” announcing in 2016 that it would acquire Virgin America, a brand that has since been discontinued. The move greatly expanded its Alaska’s transcontinental footprint and gave it new hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Alaska’s Mileage Plan frequent-flyer program is regularly touted as one of the best among US airlines. It’s the last major program that awards miles based in distance flown (instead of dollars paid) and has nearly 20 partner airlines, including British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Fiji Airways, Icelandair and Qantas, among others.
Here’s what else you need to know about Alaska:
Headquarters: Seattle
CEO: Brad Tilden
Destinations: 115, mostly in the United States and Latin America
Hubs: Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Anchorage and Portland, Oregon
Focus Cities: San Diego and San Jose, California
Daily Departures: About 1,200
Frequent-flier Program: Mileage Plan
Busiest Airports by Number of Passengers in 2018
- Seattle (23.16 million)
- Portland, Oregon (8.21 million)
- Los Angeles (6.09 million)
- San Francisco (5.61 million)
- Anchorage, Alaska (3.45 million)
- San Diego (3.28 million)
- San Jose, California (2.58 million)
- Las Vegas (1.90 million)
- Orange County/John Wayne, California (1.64 million)
- Spokane, Washington (1.27 million)
Source: Diio by Cirium
Busiest Airports by Daily Departures in 2018
- Seattle (292)
- Portland, Oregon (127)
- Los Angeles (68)
- San Francisco (67)
- San Diego (44)
- Anchorage (43)
- San Jose, California (38)
- Spokane (25)
- Boise, Idaho (23)
- Orange County/John Wayne (22)
Source: Diio by Cirium
Planes in Alaska’s Fleet (Including Regional Affiliates)
- Boeing 737 (166)
- Airbus A320 (72)
- Embraer E175 (60)
- Bombardier Q400 (34)
Source: Alaska Airlines fleet information page
Featured photo by Chad Slattery.
