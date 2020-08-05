Show your appreciation for essential workers with the Miles of Good campaign
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the world in unimaginable ways. Everyone has been impacted by it in some form or another, but the true heroes are the essential workers who have been caring for our communities on the front lines.
Despite the industry coming to a near-halt, travel companies around the world have been doing what they can to give back during this time. We’ve seen travel brands give essential workers, free flights, hotel stays, meals, elite status and more. Companies have also set up ways for travelers to get involved, including adding the option to donate miles. And now, Singapore Airlines is joining in with a campaign of its own, called Miles of Good.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Miles of Good campaign
Singapore Airlines has launched the Miles of Good campaign, with the goal of raising 100 million KrisFlyer miles that will be donated to essential workers. The airline will contribute 30 million miles, but needs your help to raise the remaining 70 million miles.
Now through Aug. 10, KrisFlyer members can nominate deserving individuals with a minimum donation of 1,000 miles ($13 based on TPG valuations). Eligible nominees include healthcare workers, public transport workers, supermarket employees, cleaners, food delivery drivers and postal workers. The only restriction is that the nominees must reside in the same country or territory as you.
Alternatively, you can donate miles without making a nomination. This option is available through Nov. 20, 2020.
Related: You can earn bonus points or miles supporting coronavirus relief efforts
How to participate
Participating in this campaign is easy. Simply head to the Miles of Good campaign page to submit a nomination and/or make a donation.
Successful nominees will receive up to 60,000 KrisFlyer miles. These miles can be used to book flights on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot or partners including United and Alaska Airlines. Recipients also have the option to redeem their gifted miles for merchandise, hotel stays, car rentals, dining and more.
Related: Maximizing Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer partner awards
Bottom line
It’s great to see that travel companies are supporting coronavirus relief efforts and setting up ways for travelers to get involved.
If you’re interested in participating in the Singapore Airlines Miles of Good campaign but are short on KrisFlyer miles, remember that you can transfer points from any of four of the major transferable point programs: American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards, Capital One and Marriott Bonvoy.
Related: Our favorite ways that travel companies are giving back during the time of coronavirus
Featured image by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.