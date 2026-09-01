Rove just announced its newest transfer partner: Copa Airlines ConnectMiles.

To celebrate the new partnership, Rove is offering a 40% transfer bonus to Copa ConnectMiles through Sept. 30. This transfer bonus means that you'll get 1,400 ConnectMiles for every 1,000 Rove miles that you transfer to Copa through Sept. 30.

Copa ConnectMiles is a lesser-known Star Alliance program. But while the program isn't as well known, its region-based award charts offer some potentially useful sweet spots.

Here's everything to know about this new partnership and why it may make sense to take advantage of this transfer bonus.

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Rove adds Copa ConnectMiles as a transfer partner

Rove miles will typically transfer to Copa ConnectMiles at a 1:1 ratio. But through Sept. 30, Rove members can transfer miles to Copa at a 1:1.4 ratio.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Copa ConnectMiles is Rove's 21st transfer partner, and it's a particularly noteworthy addition because it isn't a transfer partner of any of the major credit card rewards currencies. You can transfer Marriott Bonvoy points to Copa at a 3:1 ratio, but Rove is the first major transferable currency available to U.S. residents that lets its members transfer rewards to Copa at a 1:1 ratio.

Related: Rove adds dining and in-store rewards in major platform expansion

Why the 40% Copa transfer bonus could be valuable

Copa ConnectMiles uses region-based award charts. It publishes an award chart for its own flights with saver and standard award pricing, and it also prices partner awards by region. However, the partner award chart currently available on Copa's website appears outdated, so you'll want to check the current pricing for partner awards by searching directly with ConnectMiles.

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Note that you may see two rates for United Airlines-operated flights when searching for awards on Copa's website, as Copa offers both saver and standard awards for United flights. All this being said, here are some one-way award sweet spots to consider when redeeming Copa miles:

Flights from U.S. or Canadian destinations to Dubai in Emirates business class for 80,000 Copa miles

Transcontinental flights in United business class for 25,000 Copa miles (if you find saver award space)

Flights from Panama to southern South American destinations in Copa economy for 20,000 Copa miles or Copa business class for 40,000 Copa miles (if you find saver award space)

United Polaris business class. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

You can usually transfer Rove miles in increments of 100 as long as you transfer at least 2,000 miles. Keep in mind, though, that you must check award availability with Copa ConnectMiles — don't rely on seeing award space on another airline's website. And while you can book many partner-operated awards — such as those operated by United, Turkish Airlines, Avianca and Lufthansa — on the ConnectMiles website, you'll need to call to book awards operated by some partners.

ConnectMiles also generally doesn't pass along carrier-imposed surcharges on partner awards. That alone can make it worth checking ConnectMiles pricing before booking the same award through another loyalty program.

Related: Copa Airlines eyes US loyalty opportunities, 'fundamentals' over 'flashy' seats and tech

Bottom line

Rove has added Copa ConnectMiles to an already impressive roster of transfer partners, including other popular Star Alliance loyalty programs like Air Canada Aeroplan, Lufthansa Miles & More and Turkish Miles&Smiles. As such, ConnectMiles likely won't be the program you use to book most Star Alliance awards.

However, since Marriott Bonvoy is the only major transferable program available to U.S. residents that partners with Copa ConnectMiles, and because ConnectMiles typically doesn't pass on carrier-imposed surcharges, this is still a valuable addition. And with the 40% transfer bonus through Sept. 30, now is a great time for Rove members to see whether ConnectMiles' award charts can provide compelling value on select awards.