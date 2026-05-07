Rove just added Air Canada's Aeroplan program as its newest 1:1 transfer partner, and to celebrate, you can earn a 25% bonus when transferring your miles through June 6.

Rove is a credit cardless loyalty program especially for young travelers and those who may not qualify for lucrative reward-earning credit cards. It's easy to earn lots of Rove miles on everyday online spending, like shopping and hotel and flight bookings, with earning rates of up to 25 miles per dollar spent.

You can redeem Rove miles directly on the Rove platform for flights and hotels, usually at a value of 1.5 to 2 cents per mile.

However, there is also real value when you choose to transfer your Rove miles to its 18 transfer partners, including Air France-KLM Flying Blue, Finnair Plus, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, Lufthansa Miles & More, Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles and now Aeroplan.

You can transfer Rove miles to these partners at a 1:1 rate. You can also transfer your Rove miles to Accor Live Limitless at a less favorable 1.5:1 rate.

Air Canada's Aeroplan program is one of the best Star Alliance programs for booking flights operated by partner airlines like United, Lufthansa, Swiss and LOT Polish. Domestic flights within the United States start from just 15,000 Aeroplan points, and business-class flights to Europe start from 60,000 points each way, a fantastically low rate.

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Aeroplan will increase the price of some partner redemption rates for bookings made from June 1, though fortunately, the magic 60,000-point rate from the Northeast to Western Europe will remain unchanged.

The Aeroplan program also remains one of the best ways to book Lufthansa's iconic first-class product with points and miles.

Bottom line

If you have Rove miles to redeem, the sweet spot is transferring them to Aeroplan and redeeming them before June 1 to take advantage of both the 25% transfer bonus, where 1,000 Rove miles will become 1,250 Aeroplan points, and you can lock in partner rates at existing prices.

Rove is free to join, and you can score 1,000 bonus miles when you sign up through TPG's link.

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