Rove Miles members can now look forward to four new ways to redeem their travel rewards through this up-and-coming loyalty program.

On April 7, Rove unveiled Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Virgin Red as its newest transfer partners, and it recently added Scandinavian Airlines EuroBonus and Japan Airlines Mileage Bank to its list as well.

Rove members can now transfer Rove miles to all four of these programs at a 1:1 ratio. Even better, Rove is celebrating one of its new partners with a 20% transfer bonus to SAS through April 8.

New ways to redeem Rove miles

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GETTY IMAGES

There are several reasons to be excited about Rove's newest transfer partners.

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is known for its competitive award pricing, with Saver awards starting at just 6,000 points each way for a transatlantic flight. You can also book hotels and other travel with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club points. Meanwhile, Virgin Red allows members to redeem points for experiences like cruises, tours, movie tickets and more, though you generally won't get tremendous value for your points on nontravel experiences.

"With Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Virgin Red, our members gain access to some of the most exciting and aspirational redemptions in the world," said Rove CEO and co-founder Max Morganroth in a press release. Members can transfer and combine points between these two programs.

Related: What is the difference between Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Virgin Red?

SAS is now a full-fledged member of the SkyTeam alliance after departing Star Alliance in 2024. This means you can redeem EuroBonus points for award flights on SkyTeam partner airlines like Delta Air Lines, Air France and Virgin Atlantic.

Japan Airlines miles have historically been difficult to earn because of the Mileage Bank program's lack of transfer partners. Bilt Points are now the only credit card currency that transfers to JAL at a 1:1 ratio; Capital One miles transfer at a less desirable 2:1.5 ratio. The ability to transfer Rove miles on a 1:1 basis gives travelers a new way to unlock Japan Airlines' best redemptions — like its new A350 first-class suite from the U.S. to Japan, starting at just 70,000 miles each way.

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What is Rove Miles?

First class on the new JAL A350 to Japan. ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Launched in 2025, Rove Miles is a relatively new loyalty program that lets members earn and redeem miles for flights and hotel stays without a travel credit card. Members can also earn miles on everyday purchases through Rove's shopping portal or browser extension.

In addition to redeeming miles through Rove's travel portal, members can transfer their miles to various airline and hotel loyalty programs. Rove's four new transfer partners bring its list of transfer partners to 17:

Aeromexico Rewards

Accor Live Limitless

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air India Maharaja Club

Cathay Pacific Cathay

Etihad Guest

Finnair Plus

Hainan Airlines Fortune Wings Club

Japan Airlines Mileage Bank

Lufthansa Miles & More

Qatar Airways Privilege Club

SAS EuroBonus

Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Virgin Red

Miles transfer to most of these programs at a 1:1 ratio (except ALL, which has a 1.5:1 ratio), and Rove offers occasional transfer bonuses to boost your value.

For instance, Rove is currently offering a 20% bonus on transfers to SAS for a limited time. That means that for every 1,000 Rove miles you transfer, you'll get 1,200 EuroBonus points instead of the usual 1,000. But you'll need to act fast; this offer ends April 8.

Bottom line

Although Rove Miles is designed for younger travelers and those who don't use credit cards, it could appeal to other points and miles enthusiasts as well — especially with these new transfer partners on its roster.

If you want to earn up to 28 points per dollar on stays or double-dip at points hotels, consider joining Rove. Plus, new members who join through TPG's link through April 10 can earn 1,500 bonus miles just for signing up.