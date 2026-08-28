Rove launched in April 2025 as a loyalty program that lets you earn transferable travel rewards not tied to a credit card. So far, Rove members have been able to earn miles on flight bookings, hotel reservations, gift card purchases and online shopping. And Rove has grown its roster of transfer partners to 20 over the 16 months since its launch.

But on Aug. 28, Rove announced several major enhancements, including the introduction of Rove Dining and in-store card-linked offers. Here's what you should know.

Not a Rove member yet? Sign up through this link and earn a referral bonus of 1,500 miles, with the opportunity to earn an additional 5,000 miles when making your first hotel booking over $500 as a new user with the code "BRIANKELLY500."

Earn miles with Rove Dining

Perhaps the biggest news for Rove users is the launch of Rove Dining. This new way to earn Rove miles is available at thousands of restaurants; you can search for participating restaurants near you using the Rove website or app.

Rove Dining is available at launch in select cities, but Rove has plans to expand the offering to additional cities and restaurants.

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To earn Rove miles when dining at participating restaurants, follow these steps:

Link an eligible payment card to your Rove account. (You likely want to use one of the best cards for dining Dine at a participating restaurant. Pay your bill at the restaurant using your linked card.

Rove declined to tell TPG which network powers Rove Dining. So, it's unclear at this point whether linking a card to Rove Dining will unlink it from Rewards Network programs like AAdvantage Dining. As such, be sure to read the terms when linking a card to your Rove account, and watch for any emails that say your cards have been unlinked from other dining rewards programs.

Related: The credit card checklist that saves me hundreds on date nights

Earn Rove miles with in-store card-linked offers

You could previously earn Rove miles when shopping online, but now you can also earn them on in-store purchases at participating retailers when you use an eligible card that's linked to your Rove account.

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The initial set of participating retailers is limited, but Rove says it plans to expand its in-store card-linked offers to thousands of retail locations. Likewise, Rove said in-store shopping is being rolled out on a per-account basis, so don't be alarmed if you don't see it in your account yet.

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Rove told TPG that users may need to activate offers for some merchants. However, according to a Rove spokesperson, this will be the exception rather than the norm; users usually won't need to activate any offers before using a linked card at a participating retailer.

Rove said it also plans to launch personalized offers that members can enroll in to earn more miles per dollar spent at select merchants.

Enjoy a redesigned hotel booking experience

One of the easiest ways to earn Rove miles has been booking hotels. But if you've searched for hotels through Rove in the past, you know doing so has had some quirks and annoyances. Luckily, Rove has overhauled its Rove Hotels platform and says users will now enjoy:

Stronger mileage earning opportunities

Tens of thousands of additional properties

More detailed room and property information

Clearer bedding information before booking

Rove said it has also significantly expanded its loyalty-eligible hotel rates, noting it now has "around 99% hotel coverage within eligible chain properties." Loyalty-eligible rates let users earn Rove miles while remaining eligible for applicable benefits through the hotel's loyalty program.

And if you use Rove Hotels on the app, you can try out an artificial intelligence-powered feature to get answers to common questions about specific hotel properties.

Access Rove's newly launched iOS app and Android public beta

Rove is officially launching its iOS app, which had previously been in beta. Plus, an Android version of the Rove app is now also available via public beta.

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Rove says the app brings its "core earning and travel tools into a single mobile experience." This means you can use the Rove app to track your Rove miles, buy gift cards, find restaurants that participate in Rove Dining, book travel and more.

Related: These 14 apps and websites make award redemptions easier to find

Earn Rove miles instantly when buying gift cards

One of the most compelling ways Rove has marketed itself is the idea of booking a nonrefundable hotel and earning enough Rove miles instantly to book your flight to that hotel. Well, now you can also earn Rove miles instantly when you buy eligible gift cards from select brands.

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This instant earning may be useful if you only need a few more Rove miles for a particular travel booking or transfer. For example, if you want to transfer 15,000 miles to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club to book an award but only have 14,500 Rove miles in your account, you could buy a gift card that would let you earn at least 500 miles instantly.

Of course, you'll want to ensure the gift card you're buying is eligible for instant earnings and that it's for something you'll naturally use. And if you don't see any brands you like offering instant earnings, check back in the coming weeks and months, as Rove plans to add more brands to its collection of instant-earn gift cards.

Use Rove's new Safari extensions and upgraded Chrome extension

Finally, Rove has also debuted new Chrome and Safari browser extensions for online shopping. The Safari browser extension is new, while the Chrome one is an improvement over the previous one, as Rove says it includes "thousands of additional stores, increased earning opportunities, and thousands more coupon codes." Members can also enjoy a mobile Safari extension that's connected to the Rove iOS app.

These extensions help alert members to ways they can earn Rove miles on purchases, so they can shop as usual without having to click through Rove before shopping with a specific merchant.

Bottom line

This expansion gives Rove members more ways to earn miles without changing how they spend, particularly through the new dining program and card-linked in-store offers. The revamped hotel platform, instant-earning gift cards and new app and browser tools should also make the program easier to use. Just pay particular attention when linking cards for dining and in-store offers, as doing so may affect your ability to use other card-linked programs.

And if you aren't a Rove member yet, be sure to sign up through this link to earn a referral bonus of 1,500 miles. You can also earn an additional 5,000 miles when making your first hotel booking over $500 as a new user with the code "BRIANKELLY500."