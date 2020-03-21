Ritz-Carlton’s first cruise ship delayed by 10 more months
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’ll be at least another year until the arrival of Ritz-Carlton‘s first cruise vessel.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the new cruising arm of the upscale hotel company, on Friday said it had pushed back the debut of its 298-passenger Evrima until April 2021.
Evrima originally was scheduled to begin sailing in February of this year, but its arrival already had been delayed by four months to June 14.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection cited ongoing problems at Hijos de J. Barreras, the shipyard in Vigo, Spain, where Evrima has been under construction for more than a year.
All The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection voyages that had been scheduled through April 21, 2021, have been canceled.
“We sincerely apologize to all guests who were ready to sail with us,” The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection CEO Douglas Prothero said in a statement sent to The Points Guy. “We remain deeply committed to ensuring a seamless delivery of the standards of quality and service that The Ritz-Carlton is known for as well as providing a highly customized, state-of-the-art build that will make our inaugural yacht the most distinctive of its kind.”
As part of its announcement, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said the majority of shareholders of Hijos de J. Barreras had agreed to hand over control of the shipyard to a newly formed company that is affiliated with the first The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessel’s owners.
Related: 5 reasons you might not want to book a cruise on a brand-new ship
The new entity, called Cruise Yacht Yard Co Ltd, will be led by Prothero, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s CEO.
“The new structure will ensure the timely completion of Evrima,” the company said in a statement.
Hijos de J. Barreras has little experience in building an upscale cruise vessel of the type that The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection had ordered, and the construction of Evrima has been plagued by problems. Spanish websites in recent months have posted pictures of the ship in the shipyard appearing far from finished.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said the maiden voyage of Evrima has been rescheduled for April 22, 2021. It’s a sailing from Lisbon to Palma de Mallorca.
Passengers on canceled sailings can reschedule for a later date or receive a full refund. Those who made independent air and hotel arrangements will be reimbursed for any change or cancellation fees they face.
Related: The best credit cards for booking cruises
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said it was in the process of reaching out to passengers on canceled voyages. Passengers and their travel agents in North America also can call the company at 833-999-7292.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has been touting Evrima as an upscale, yacht-like vessel that will appeal to Ritz-Carlton regulars with an elegant, residential look. The company is promising spacious cabins, a stylish spa and lots of deck-top lounge space for sunning, plus five separate restaurants. The dining venues, notably, will include an á la carte restaurant designed by Sven Elverfeld of the three Michelin-starred Aqua in the Ritz-Carlton Wolfsburg, Germany.
Planning a cruise for the coming year? Our guide starts here:
- How to plan a cruise with points and miles
- The most exciting new ocean ships of 2020
- The most exciting new river ships of 2020
- 6 new cruise itineraries you should book right now
- The best cruise lines for solo travelers
- The best Caribbean cruises for every type of traveler
- 5 cruise lines to try if you just can’t stand being around kids on vacation
Featured image courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Miles are now transferrable to several airline partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 15+ leading travel loyalty programs
- Named ‘Best Stand-Alone Card' by The Points Guy, 2019.
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.