This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve ever wanted to take a masterclass from a chef at a famous Michelin-starred restaurant, Marriott Bonvoy Moments is offering a golden opportunity. Actually, eight golden opportunities.
On Tuesday, Marriott announced a series of eight new culinary Marriott Bonvoy Moments that give members a chance to bid for these unique experiences located throughout Europe. Bidding is open now for the first six events, with bids currently as low at 85,000 Marriott points.
RELATED: Learn all about Marriott Bonvoy Moments
Packages include a minimum two-night stay for two people in a nearby Marriott hotel plus a “unique multi-course dinner at the Michelin starred restaurant and a chef masterclass or meet and greet.” On top of that, some Bonvoy Moments include additional “unique local experiences” such as a chocolate workshop, a private market tour, exclusive Vineyard or wine cellar tours.
All available culinary Marriott Bonvoy Moments can be found on this page, while the new series of Michelin-rated Masterclass Moments are found here.
Let’s take a closer look at the first six events available to bid on now.
Es Fum with Chef Miguel Navarro
- Location: St Regis Mardavall in Mallorca, Spain
- Event date: October 12-14
- Bidding ends: October 1
- Current lowest bid: 85,000 points
- Packages available: 3
Tour and shop for ingredients at the Mercado de Santa Catalina, and receive a private tour of an olive oil cellar. Your journey also includes a full tasting dinner experience at the Michelin-starred restaurant Es Fum, and a two-night stay in a Junior Suite at the St. Regis Mardavall Mallorca Resort.
M.B & Kabuki with Chef Martín Berasategui
- Location: The Ritz‐Carlton, Abama in Tenerife, Spain
- Event date: October 27-30
- Bidding ends: October 7
- Current lowest bid: 150,000 points
- Packages available: 4
Attend a cooking Masterclass with Chef Martín Berasategui and a cocktail workshop. Your journey also includes tasting menu experiences and wine pairings at the Michelin-starred restaurants, M.B and Kabuki. With your three-night stay in a Deluxe Room at The Ritz-Carlton, Abama, you’ll also receive daily breakfast, a traditional couples’ massage and a private buggy during your stay.
Marqués de Riscal with Chef Francis Paniego
- Location: Hotel Maria Cristina & Marqués de Riscal in La Rioja, Spain
- Event date: November 4-8
- Bidding ends: October 7
- Current lowest bid: 200,000 points
- Packages available: 4
Attend a cooking Masterclass and a Tapas tour, and visit wine cellars and wineries. Your journey also includes a full dinner experience at the Michelin-starred restaurant, Marqués de Riscal, and a meet and greet with Chef Francis Paniego. Stay at both Hotel Maria Cristina, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Sebastián and Hotel Marqués de Riscal, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Elciego.
La Barra de Carles Abellan with Chef Carles Abellán & Enoteca Paco Pérez with Chef Paco Pérez
- Location: W Barcelona & Hotel Arts in Barcelona, Spain
- Event date: November 15-17
- Bidding ends: October 7
- Current lowest bid: 150,000 points
- Packages available: 4
Attend a meet and greet with Chef Paco Pérez and Chef Carles Abellán and learn what inspires both award-winning chefs. Your journey also includes a private tour of the vineyard from a personal guide, a tapas dinner at La Barra and a multi-course Catalan dinner at the Two-Michelin-starred restaurant Enoteca Paco Pérez. And stay in a Deluxe Room at the iconic Hotel Arts Barcelona.
Bayview with Chef Michel Roth
- Location: Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland
- Event date: November 22-24
- Bidding ends: October 7
- Current lowest bid: 150,000 points
- Packages available: 4
Attend a cooking Masterclass with Chef Michel Roth and a chocolate workshop and tasting. Visit a wine cellar for an exclusive tasting. Your journey also includes tasting menu dinners at both Arabesque and Bayview restaurants and a two-night stay in a Junior Suite at the President Wilson, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Geneva.
AQUA with Chef Sven Elverfeld
- Location: The Ritz‐Carlton in Wolfsburg, Germany
- Event date: December 3-5
- Bidding ends: October 7
- Current lowest bid: 150,000 points
- Packages available: 4
Start your journey with a VIP Tour of the Volkswagen factory grounds, followed by a four-course Imperial Caviar Dinner with Dom Pérignon pairing at the Volkswagen Autostadt. Attend a cooking workshop with Chef Sven Elverfeld. Your journey also includes a nine-course tasting dinner at the Michelin-starred AQUA Restaurant and a two-night Suite stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg.
Restore your Marriott Bonvoy balance
If using your Marriott points on these incredible experiences depletes your Marriott Bonvoy balance, you can build it back up for your next vacation — or Marriott Bonvoy Moment event — by signing up for the following cards:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: earn 100,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. Offer ends 10/23/2019.
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card: earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card: earn 50,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Featured image by Westend61 via Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.