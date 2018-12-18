This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Hilton Honors American Express Card, Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card, Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
New year, new hotel promos. Hilton has announced its bringing back its Points Unlimited Promotion for 2019. Launching on Jan. 4, 2019, this year’s promotion works just like 2018’s version.
After registering for the promotion here, you’ll earn bonus points for every stay completed from Jan. 4 through May 5, 2019. The points earning breaks down like so:
- Earn 2,000 bonus points for every stay you complete
- Earn an additional 10,000 bonus points for every 5th stay completed or every 10th night completed, whichever comes first (this is uncapped and resets every time you’ve achieved this level)
Remember that a stay can be as short as one night, so you could hypothetically earn 2,000 bonus points per night if you check-in and check-out every morning.
If you do take advantage of the promotion, you’ll want to pay with one of Hilton’s new credit cards, which earns a huge amount of bonus points:
- Earn 7x on Hilton purchases with the Hilton Honors American Express Card. The card is offering a welcome bonus of 75,000 Hilton points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months
- Earn 12x on Hilton purchases with the Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card. The card is offering a welcome bonus 125,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months
- Earn 14x on Hilton purchases with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. The card is offering a welcome bonus 150,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months
- Earn 12x on Hilton purchases with the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card. The card is offering a welcome bonus Earn 125,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months
The best option is the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, which is earns 14x on Hilton purchases and also awards you complimentary Hilton Diamond status where you’ll earn 20x points per dollar on stays booked directly with Hilton. That’s a whopping 34x points per dollar earned on paid Hilton stays and doesn’t include the additional 2,000 points per night/10,000 bonus points from points unlimited.
Lets say you have $100 in spend at a Hilton brand that’s eligible for points earning. You’d earn 3,400 Hilton points from Diamond status and the Aspire card and then another 2,000 from the Points Unlimited promotion. That makes for a haul of 5,400 points worth about $32 according to TPG’s points valuations.
These promos take just a few seconds to register for and are really a no-brainer, even if you only plan on staying at a Hilton once or twice since you’ll still earn bonus points.
And once you’ve racked up a nice haul of Hilton points, you can redeem them at amazing luxury properties like the Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and Spa in French Polynesia or the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.
Featured image by Darren Murph / The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.