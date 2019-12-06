News

TPG Reader Hall of Fame: A week at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives and the Middle East in style

Carissa Rawson
4h ago

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional information from the reader. It was originally published on Dec. 6, 2019.

Today’s TPG Reader Hall of Fame story is a truly inspirational vacation. With over a million points spent (and over 200,000 earned), TPG reader Tom pulled out all the stops for his world-class vacation to the Maldives and the Middle East.

Tom has read TPG since 2015 and it shows — not a penny was wasted on this trip. He opened over a dozen travel credit cards, redeemed annual free-night certificates and accomplished a once-in-a-lifetime journey. Let’s see how he did it.

Photo courtesy of Tom Lonergan.
(Photo courtesy of Tom Lonergan.)

As a longtime reader, Tom has spent the last five years opening travel rewards credit cards, maximizing everyday spending, referring others to new cards (and thus earning bonuses) and taking advantage of increased earning promotions, such as United’s Mile Play. All told, he’s earned a million points, become a top-tier elite member with both Hilton and United, and managed to take high-value vacations with low out-of-pocket costs.

(Photo courtesy of Tom Lonergan.)

 

What did Tom have to say about his bucket-list vacation?

“This itinerary was chosen for a few reasons, but mostly because one of the first TPG articles I read a few years ago talked about how you can take a trip to somewhere magical like the Maldives for free. So take that with my desire to go as big as possible and attain the highest amount of value possible from my points and this trip is what I came up with. Did I also mention this was my girlfriend’s first trip out of the country?

I had originally planned for the Conrad Maldives but when I got wind of the new Waldorf Astoria Maldives opening, I quickly shifted my focus to Hilton’s newest top property in the world and safe to say it did not disappoint. I have been to many of Hilton’s top properties already, including Conrad Bora Bora & Koh Samui, so the bar was set very high. After a week of relaxing in an overwater villa, week two had to be for adventure. Jordan and Egypt have been high on my list and i figured they would be the perfect 49th & 50th country for me to visit, and a great sweet spot for business-class flights from the Maldives — not to mention being able to see a couple wonders of the world up close and personal at Petra & the Pyramids of Giza!”

Photo courtesy of Tom Lonergan.
(Photo courtesy of Tom Lonergan.)

Here are the cards he used for this trip:

The information for the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, Barclaycard AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard and Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Photo courtesy of Tom Lonergan.
(Photo courtesy of Tom Lonergan.)

Here are the points they spent:

Program Points used Current TPG valuation (cents per point)
United MileagePlus 16,000 1.3
Citi ThankYou Rewards 80,000 1.7
Hilton Honors 658,000 0.6
American Airlines AAdvantage 200,000 1.4

Here’s how they used them:

Flights City Name Class of service Cash Cost Points used Comments
Flight Chicago to Male’ Etihad Business $16,000 140,000 American Airlines miles
Flight Male’ to Colombo to Doha to Amman Sri Lankan, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian Business $3,800 60,000 American Airlines miles
Flight Amman to Cairo EgyptAir Economy $440 16,000 United Airlines miles
Flight Cairo to Zurich to Washington, D.C. to Chicago Swiss Air, United Economy, Business $7,000 80,000 Citi ThankYou points at 1.25 cents each

 

Hotels Location Name Cash Cost Points used Comments
Hotel rewards Maldives Waldorf Astoria Maldives $24,000 600,000 Seven nights- fifth night free, free weekend night certificate from Hilton Aspire
Hotel rewards Petra Marriott Petra $350 N/A Annual free night certificate from Marriott Boundless
Hotel Rewards Dead Sea Hilton Dead Sea $250 28,000
Hotel rewards Cairo Marriott Mena House Cairo $553 N/A Used annual statement credit from Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant
Hotel rewards Cairo Conrad Cairo $468 30,000

This is a phenomenal example of the power of points and miles. Great job Tom and thanks for being such a dedicated reader!

Featured photo by Marco Prosch/Getty Images.

Carissa Rawson is a Points and Miles Reporter at TPG, helping readers get to where they need to go, faster (and cheaper). You can find her in your nearest Priority Pass lounge, sipping free coffee and obsessively researching travel.
