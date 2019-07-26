This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When Hilton removed its award chart and switched to variable award pricing, it created a lot of confusion and ill will among customers. With no award chart to reference, now the only way to know how many points you need for a free night is to search on the specific dates you want — or use the new Points Explorer tool to get an estimate of the cost. While many of the best Hilton hotels and resorts went up in cost due to this change, Hilton has a large portfolio of luxury properties around the world that still make for great redemptions if you’re willing to spend the points.
Today we’ll go through the best high-end resorts at which you can redeem your Hilton Honors points.
In compiling this list, I considered a number of factors to determine which Hilton hotels offer the “best” value:
- Average point cost
- Typical revenue rates
- Uniqueness (amenities, location, etc.)
TPG values Hilton points at 0.6 cents each, and every property on this list either provides a better-value redemption than that or is unique and luxurious enough to make up the difference. However, this is certainly not an exhaustive list of properties that are great spots to redeem your Hilton points, so feel free to check out this TPG reader post or share your own success stories in the comments below.
Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi Maldives
The Maldives are experiencing a real tourism boom, with the Waldorf Astoria ranking as one of the latest points hotels to open in the picturesque atolls. At 120,000 points per night, this is the most expensive redemption in the entire Hilton portfolio, but your standard award will book into a 2,500-square-foot king beach villa with a pool. Hilton adds a hefty up-charge for premium room redemptions, so expect to pay closer to 500,000 points per night if you want to stay overwater.
Although the isolation of the resort is a large part of its charm, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy if you get bored lounging in your private plunge pool. Guests can snorkel or scuba dive at the house reef, go parasailing or dine at one of the hotel’s 10 bars and restaurants. Just be warned that even if you book your room on points, getting to the Waldorf will set you back quite a bit. Round-trip speedboat transfers from Male cost $912 per person.
Average Point Cost: 120,000
Average Cash Rate: ~$1,800
Value: 1.5 cents per point
Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam
While many luxury hotels stick out like sore thumbs in historic cities, the Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam blends in and respects the history and beauty of its surroundings. Made up of six, canal-front palaces, the hotel is still relatively small, with only 93 guest rooms and suites. The property is well-located in the city, providing easy access to the museums, parks and unique culture that makes Amsterdam such a desirable tourist destination. Major European cities tend to be some of the most expensive hotel markets, and Amsterdam is no exception, making this a solid use of your Hilton points.
Average Point Cost: 95,000
Average Cash Rate: ~$600
Value: 0.63 cents per point
Conrad Koh Samui
Nestled in the hilltops on the southwest corner of Koh Samui, the Conrad provides a truly unique tropical getaway. All rooms at this property — including the 1,400-square-foot villas that are bookable as standard awards — feature private plunge pools and water views. The hotel boasts plenty of on-site bars and restaurants to keep you full, but it also offers daily cooking classes, water sports and even luxury boat excursions to nearby islands. Koh Samui itself is the perfect jumping-off point to visit the nearby Angthong National Marine Park or to recover after attending the infamous full moon party on the neighboring island of Koh Phangan.
Average Point Cost: 95,000
Average Cash Rate: ~$600
Value: 0.63 cents per point
Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund
There are few city skylines more identifiable than Shanghai’s, especially when it’s viewed across the river from the Bund. The Waldorf Astoria commands a prime piece of real estate and brings the luxury to match it. The hotel’s six restaurants run the gamut from whiskey bar to modern French cuisine to authentic “Shanghainese” dining. Even the most basic guest rooms, which start at ~500 square feet, offer some of the most coveted views in the entire city. While the value per point may not be fantastic, it’s still a terrific property to enjoy without any out-of-pocket costs.
Average Point Cost: 80,000
Average Cash Rate: ~$350
Value: 0.44 cents per point
Waldorf Astoria Chicago
Hilton’s award chart removal struck hardest in large US cities, including at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago. The hotel’s prime location just a block off of Michigan Avenue straddles the famed Magnificent Mile and the even more upscale Gold Coast neighborhood. While 95,000 points a night is still a lot, it’s worth noting that a number of lower-tier Hampton Inn and Garden Inns in Chicago cost as much as 60,000 to 70,000 points on the same dates. The hotel houses Margeaux Brasserie, a refined French dining experience featuring Midwestern ingredients and — more importantly — bottomless rosé brunch on the weekends.
Average Point Cost: 95,000
Average Cash Rate: ~$450
Value: 0.47 cents per point
London Hilton Park Lane
Sandwiched between Buckingham Palace and Hyde Park and surrounded by some of London’s top hotels, the London Hilton Park Lane exudes luxury. The hotel is home to three restaurants and five bars, including the Michelin-starred Galvin at Windows, which offers panoramic views of London from the 28th floor. The 397 rooms and 56 suites offer views of either Hyde Park or the city.
Average Point Cost: 80,000
Average Cash Rate: ~$500
Value: 0.63 cents per point
Earning Hilton Points
Featured image of the Conrad Maldives courtesy of Hilton.
