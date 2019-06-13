This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United just launched a new version of its Mile Play promotion for MileagePlus members. The program incentivizes targeted MileagePlus members to book and fly a certain number of trips or miles before a specific date in order to earn a targeted bonus.
Offers were just sent out for trips booked and flown now through August 4. Unlike past versions where travelers had just weeks to book and fly trips, this time around we are getting around two months to take advantage of this offer. To see if you’re targeted this time around, click here and enter your MileagePlus number.
Like normal, the targeted offers range widely from one targeted member to another. We checked around the TPG office and one of our newest team members, Benét J. Wilson, got the best offer. She’ll earn 11,000 bonus United miles just for booking and taking one trip with at least a $275 minimum fare.
TPG‘s Senior Family Travel Editor Andrea Rotondo wasn’t targeted, but her husband got the second best offer: Book and take a 1 trip (minimum fare of $225) to earn 9,000 bonus miles.
TPG Editorial Video Producer Sara Simons had just booked two trips with United and was rewarded with an offer of 14,000 bonus miles for booking two more trips of at least $175 each:
TPG‘s Video Director Jessica Rovniak got a solid offer of 8,000 bonus miles for spending $200+ on one trip.
Other TPG staff member offers include:
- Zach Honig: book and take 4x trips to get 4,800 bonus miles
- Alberto Riva: 1x trip for 2,500 bonus miles ($275+)
- Steve Skladany: 1x trip for 2,500 bonus miles ($300+)
- Benji Stawski: 2x trips for 2,500 bonus miles ($300+ each)
- Darren Murph: 1x trip in Economy Plus for 1,700 bonus miles
For the umpteenth time, Katie and I were snubbed by yet another MilePlay offer. We were in good company with TPG Executive News Director Scott Mayerowitz, Senior Points & Miles Editor Nick Ewen and reporters Carissa Rawson and Victoria Walker.
Whether you were targeted for this promotion or not, you can still stock up on bonus United miles by opening a new United co-branded credit card. Currently, there are three sweet offers:
- The United Explorer Card is offering 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. You’ll also get perks like a free checked bag, priority boarding (even when booking Basic Economy) and two club passes per year. And, there’s no annual fee the first year (then $95).
- The United Explorer Business Card offers many of the same perks with an up to 100,000 mile bonus after qualifying purchases: 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open and 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $25,000 total on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.
- And there’s no reason to pay up to $550 per year for a United Club membership separately. Instead, sign up for the $450 per year United Club Card to get a Club membership plus a 50,000-mile sign-up bonus for spending $3,000 in the first three months after account opening.
The information for the United Club Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
While these United co-branded cards are the best for stocking up on United miles, you’ll earn even more miles when you book these flights with The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige (5x on airfare) or the Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, which each earn 3x on airfare (when booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com on the Amex Gold) plus provide trip delay insurance.
Featured image by United
- Limited Time Offer: Earn up to 100,000 after qualifying purchases.
- Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open
- Plus, 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $25,000 total on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open
- Earn 2 miles per $1 at restaurants, gas stations and office supply stores.
- Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases. And 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.
- Free checked bag - save up to $120 per roundtrip (terms apply)
- Two one-time United Club℠ passes each year — Over $100 in value per year
- Employee cards at no additional cost - miles earned from their purchases accrue in your account. Plus, you can set individual spending limits for each card.
