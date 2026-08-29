Qantas is accelerating plans to retire the world's biggest passenger plane.

This week, the Australian flag carrier announced it would begin phasing out its Airbus A380s in 2028. That's four years earlier than the airline had originally planned.

It's also the latest reminder that the superjumbo won't be around forever.

Qantas' plans to sunset its four-engine, double-decker plane come as the airline is set to get an influx of new long-haul aircraft in the coming years.

Bidding farewell to the superjumbo

In 2023, the Sydney-based carrier revealed an order for 24 new twin-aisle jets: 12 Airbus A350s and 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

At the time, Qantas said those planes would eventually replace its aging Airbus A330 and A380 fleets.

The airline had expected to start bidding farewell to its A380s in 2032.

MATT MOFFITT/THE POINTS GUY

But with 17 new planes expected to join its fleet this year and another 31 slated for delivery in 2027, Qantas executives this week announced they'd begin the retirement process in 2028. It'll likely take years before each of its A380s is grounded for good.

Airlines turning away from the A380

While the A380 was an aviation marvel when it debuted in the early 21st century, global carriers have increasingly moved away from the superjumbo.

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Its four engines and massive weight make it an expensive plane to operate — and a potential money-loser if too many seats are empty. And there are a lot of seats to fill.

That has made the jet a tough sell for carriers as new, more fuel-efficient planes have hit the market. Not to mention, fuel prices have surged in 2026.

Qantas: London will get first 'Project Sunrise' flights, followed by New York

Which airlines still fly the Airbus A380?

Aside from Qantas, nine other airlines currently fly the huge plane. Most notably, Emirates flies more A380s than any other carrier (by far).

Emirates Airbus A380 with NBA livery. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Airbus built its last A380 in 2021.

How to still fly Qantas on the Airbus A380

Qantas has 10 A380s currently in service.

Its 485-seat aircraft features a true international first-class cabin, which is increasingly rare on global carriers. It also has 70 business-class pods.

MATT MOFFITT/THE POINTS GUY

U.S. travelers can experience the jet on three routes to Australia, still:

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Sydney Airport (SYD)

LAX to Melbourne Airport (MEL)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to SYD

New business-class suites coming to the Boeing 787

While Qantas' older planes are slated for retirement, the airline this week revealed a luxe new offering for its incoming aircraft.

The carrier announced a next-generation business-class suite for its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The suites feature sliding privacy doors — a first for Qantas' 787 fleet. Business-class flyers will get 80-inch beds and wider footwells, which should be an upgrade over the existing product.

Plus, there's a 19-inch entertainment screen.

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Qantas is calling this an "evolution" over the seats it's flying up front right now. The carrier noted the color palette is inspired by Western Australia's Pilbara region.

This product will be on newly delivered 787-9s going forward.

Booking Qantas with points and miles

Travelers hoping to book Qantas flights with points and miles have a few options.

Because the airline is a member of the Oneworld alliance, you can book partner awards through its alliance partners.

Here in the U.S., that includes American Airlines' AAdvantage program and Atmos Rewards, the loyalty program for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

Plus, several transferable rewards programs — including American Express, Capital One, Citi and Rove — offer 1:1 transfers to Qantas Frequent Flyer.

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