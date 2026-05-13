If you waited until now to book summer flights, you may be in for an unpleasant surprise when you head to the airline's website.

New numbers this week show just how fast airfare is surging.

Summer round-trip domestic economy prices are roughly 27% higher than they were at this point last year, according to data from our partners at Points Path.

Travelers hoping to use miles aren't spared, either: Summer award pricing is up nearly 25% for domestic flights, per Points Path.

It's the sticker shock economists had warned about for months, ever since the U.S.-Israel war in Iran snarled global oil traffic and drove up airlines' jet fuel costs beginning in early March.

And it's not limited to the U.S.

Summer surge

Travelers heading to some of Europe's most popular destinations could face an even sharper fare spike.

Current flight prices to London are up nearly 45% over last year, according to data from Kayak.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Travelers flying to Milan are paying roughly 38% more than a year ago. Paris- and Rome-bound travelers are paying fares at least 22% higher than in 2025. Flyers heading to Dublin and Amsterdam face fare hikes of up to 30%.

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Inflation heats up

These eye-popping numbers come a day after the U.S. Department of Labor revealed a marked resurgence in inflation.

Consumer prices soared nearly 4% in April, driven by the global run-up in oil prices — the same forces that drove the national average for a gallon of gas to $4.50 on Tuesday, according to AAA.

According to this week's inflation reading from the federal government, airfare in April rose about 21%.

A United Airlines Boeing 767 lands in Bari, Italy. MATTEO DELLA TORRE/NURPHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

And based on numbers reviewed by TPG this week, the cost of plane tickets is continuing to rise rapidly.

Summer airfare: Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day 2026

Type of booking Average cash fares, year-over-year Average award pricing, year-over-year Domestic round-trip economy ticket Up 27% vs. 2025 Up 24.6% vs. 2025

Ticket prices for flights booked 21-35 days in advance

Type of booking Average cash fares, year-over-year Average award pricing, year-over-year Domestic round-trip economy Up 33% year-over-year Up 28% year-over-year

Source: Points Path data of airfare searches over the past week, and an equivalent 2025 period

No relief in sight

It's not clear when travelers might get some relief, either.

After all, so much hinges on the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the critical Middle East oil corridor that's been effectively closed down for months. And when that might happen remains one of the most critical questions facing the global economy.

DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

But even if shipping traffic were to rapidly return to full capacity through the strait, it's unlikely travelers would see fares immediately snap back to pre-conflict levels.

For starters, it's nearly certain that the checked bag fees airlines hiked in recent weeks will stay right where they are.

Beyond that, United Airlines in late April suggested higher ticket prices may be here to stay, long-term, as a way for airlines struggling financially to boost their bottom lines.

And that was before the collapse of Spirit Airlines, one of the airlines best known for keeping industry fares in check.

Read more: You may not have flown Spirit, but your wallet will feel its absence

Frontier: We raised fares, too

Frontier Airlines, now the nation's top ultra low-cost carrier following Spirit's demise, is getting in on the action too. It said last week said that it has joined competitors in raising fares five times since the war in Iran triggered the surge in jet fuel costs.

And so far, Frontier said, travelers haven't balked at higher prices — all but dashing hopes of mass discounts anytime soon.

"Higher fares and people transacting and flying at higher rates as well," Bobby Schroeter, the discounter's chief commercial officer, acknowledged on the company's earnings call May 5.

Frontier Airlines aircraft at Denver International Airport (DEN). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

That's certainly not welcome news for travelers with just over two weeks to go until the Memorial Day weekend rush marks the unofficial start of the summer season.

TPG's tips for booking summer 2026 flights

So, ahead of a summer that's shaping up to be more expensive at airports, here are a few things travelers can do to save.

Cast a wide net

The more flexible you are with your travel plans, the better.

Typically, most of us like to pick where we want to go, then search for suitable flights.

I'd reverse that process in 2026, whenever possible. If it works for your schedule this summer, try searching a bunch of different destinations, dates and airlines using a comparison site like Google Flights.

Then, build your itinerary around the flight that fits your budget.

Of course, that's easier said than done for families fitting in a summer vacation, or travelers heading to a wedding, sporting event or graduation.

Make use of points and trip credits in your airline account

Unfortunately, in the world of dynamic award pricing, higher fares often mean higher award pricing. However, your points can still be immensely helpful in offsetting the cost of your trip.

For instance, I had 70,000 Avios sitting in my British Airways account that I'd neglected to use for a couple of years. When booking flights to Europe this summer, I decided to go wherever those miles could take my wife and me.

We're flying to Croatia (via Dublin) on Aer Lingus next month.

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Our points and miles valuations can help you weigh whether you're getting a good award deal, but points are ultimately meant to be used.

And don't forget about those trip credits from past flight cancellations or ticket changes. I had several hundred dollars in my American Airlines account that I'm using to fly us home from our European trip in June.

Get creative with your points

If you're using miles, keep those less conventional redemptions, via airline partnerships, which can sometimes offer the best value.

For instance, you can transfer points from your Bilt account to Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines' Atmos Rewards loyalty program, which offers great sweet spots on American Airlines flights.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

For example, if Delta Air Lines SkyMiles prices are running too high, you can check its partners, Air France and KLM's Flying Blue; which you can transfer points to from nearly every major credit card program.

Fly on Tuesdays or Wednesdays — or during August

Consider an unconventional vacation week: Tuesdays and Wednesdays are often the cheapest days to fly.

As for the weekend, Saturdays tend to be far cheaper than Fridays or Sundays.

And if you can delay your summer getaway until the tail end of summer, data we've reviewed consistently show that August is cheaper than June or July.

Bust that travel myth: Booking on a Tuesday won't help you save money, but here's what will

Looking ahead: What about flight cancellations because of fuel?

Keep a close eye on your itinerary.

Airlines have already cut some flights from their schedules in response to higher fuel costs.

Most of those cuts have been focused on less popular flights on routes where multiple daily departures exist.

However, we've begun to see total route cuts trickling in.

Meanwhile, we continue to monitor the impact of an outright fuel shortage in Europe, and what that could mean for travelers crossing the Atlantic this summer.

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